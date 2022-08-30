Hause starts: The predicted Watford XI to face Boro tonight

Watford are looking to get back to winning ways tonight when they host Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road.

After a decent start given their tricky opening fixtures, the Hornets are winless in their last three Championship matches, suffering a 3-2 defeat in front of their own fans against QPR at the weekend.

Boro, meanwhile, should come into the match buoyed by their first league win of the campaign after a 2-1 victory over Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Chris Wilder will no doubt be looking for back to back victories – a result that would truly get the club back on track after a steady start.

With the above in mind, here, we’ve tried to predict a potential Watford XI that could be deployed by head coach Rob Edwards.

Reverting to a back-three, the above is the line up we think could start for Watford at Vicarage Road tonight.

Daniel Bachmann remains a mainstay in central defence, with a back three in front of him of Craig Cathcart, Francisco Sierralta and Kortney Hause, who is in contention to make his Hornets debut.

With Mario Gaspar not looking like suiting the wing-back role in recent weeks, Hassane Kamara could revert to RWB, with Ken Sema then playing at LWB.

In central midfield, Hamza Choudhury and Edo Kayembe could remain, whilst Yaser Asprilla could come in from the start in the number 10 position.

With Rey Manaj out after picking up an injury shortly into the QPR clash, and the match coming too soon for Keinan Davis after an illness, Joao Pedro could start up front, alongside Ismaila Sarr.

Kick-off between Watford and Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road this evening is scheduled for 8PM UK time.