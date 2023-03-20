Sheffield Wednesday fans have been active on Twitter in light of a clip of Eric Cantona discussing how he had a trial for the club but ultimately never ended up playing for the Owls.

Cantona came to these shores in the early 90s and played for Leeds United before making a move to Manchester United, where he became one of their most iconic players.

Indeed, his performances there are credited as one of the reasons they became the dominant force in English football during the decade, and fans of the Old Trafford club naturally hold him in very high regard.

Things may well have been different for him and for Sheffield Wednesday in that period, though, with him reflecting on the time he had a trial for the Hillsborough club, though nothing further came from that short spell with the club:

It's a clip that has plenty talking on social media and so, with that in mind, let's take a look at what has been said on Twitter by Sheffield Wednesday fans who are naturally thinking: 'what if?'

We'll never know what would have happened if Wednesday had signed Cantona but at the time they were a strong Premier League outfit so who knows what they might have achieved.

That's a great hypothetical, though, and one Wednesday fans will surely debate for some time to come.