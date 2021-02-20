‘Haters gone into hiding’ – These QPR fans as 27-y/o silences critics v Bournemouth

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR defender Todd Kane was the hero on Saturday afternoon for the Hoops with them beating AFC Bournemouth 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship.

The goals all came in the second-half as Rangers once again put in a fine performance particularly after the break, following on from their win over Brentford on Wednesday night.

Stefan Johansen put the R’s ahead after Chris Mepham’s defensive error laid the ball on a plate for him but the Cherries pegged the Hoops back with Shane Long bundling it home after Sam Surridge’s neat knockdown.

It was Kane who had the final word on the day, though, with him controlling a far-post finish after Albert Adomah’s cross, with him celebrating with his fingers in his ears.

A nod, perhaps, to some of the criticism he has had this season but he’s certainly impressed in recent weeks with Mark Warburton’s 3-5-2 getting the best out of him and several others.

Rangers fans took to Twitter to praise the 27-year-old, meanwhile, so let’s see what’s been said:


