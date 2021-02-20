‘Haters gone into hiding’ – These QPR fans as 27-y/o silences critics v Bournemouth

QPR defender Todd Kane was the hero on Saturday afternoon for the Hoops with them beating AFC Bournemouth 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship.

The goals all came in the second-half as Rangers once again put in a fine performance particularly after the break, following on from their win over Brentford on Wednesday night.

Stefan Johansen put the R’s ahead after Chris Mepham’s defensive error laid the ball on a plate for him but the Cherries pegged the Hoops back with Shane Long bundling it home after Sam Surridge’s neat knockdown.

It was Kane who had the final word on the day, though, with him controlling a far-post finish after Albert Adomah’s cross, with him celebrating with his fingers in his ears.

A nod, perhaps, to some of the criticism he has had this season but he’s certainly impressed in recent weeks with Mark Warburton’s 3-5-2 getting the best out of him and several others.

Rangers fans took to Twitter to praise the 27-year-old, meanwhile, so let’s see what’s been said:

Ever noticed that Todd Kane turns up when he needs to👏🏻 — George Benwell (@Georgeqpr) February 20, 2021

Can't wait for Todd Kane to have BOS in his pocket when we play Fenerbahce in the Champions League in a few seasons — Matty (@Matty_8419) February 20, 2021

Todd Kane has more goals from open play this season than Lyndon Dykes. #QPR — Hoops & Dreams (@HoopsDreams_QPR) February 20, 2021

Todd Kane haters gone into hiding …🔵⚪ — Sam (@SamGrahamss) February 20, 2021

Now it's only fair and right, that as I'm quick enough to jump in and criticise Todd Kane, when he's been sub standard. But I will gladly say, with humble words he's been top drawer lately, and credit to him, and long may it continue. — Boy From The Bush (@jvbernard) February 20, 2021

QPR twitter gave Todd Kane that hairdryer treatment and look at him now flourishing 😂 — jack (@Jack_W12_) February 20, 2021

Say what you want about him but Todd Kane has been vital for us recently and he works his socks off — Sam Prior (@samprior1882) February 20, 2021

Todd Kane is the best right back in the World — RT (@richardtowns) February 20, 2021