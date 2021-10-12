Exclusive: ‘Hate to be that bloke but…’ – Ian Holloway sends warning to Ipswich Town over 2021 summer signing

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Ian Holloway says Ipswich Town should brace themselves for QPR recalling Macauley Bonne from his loan spell at Portman Road in January.

Bonne joined QPR from Charlton back in the summer of 2020, but endured a frustrating debut campaign with the club.

The striker scored just three goals in 34 league games for Mark Warburton’s side, struggling to replicate the impact he has previously made for Charlton in the Championship.

That saw Bonne loaned out to Ipswich during the summer transfer window, a move that has seen the 25-year-old discover some stunning form for his home town club.

Since making the move to Portman Road, Bonne has scored nine goals in ten league games for the Tractor Boys, making himself a standout feature of an otherwise stuttering start to the campaign for Paul Cook’s side.

Perhaps not surprisingly, that has led to some speculation about the possibility of QPR recalling Bonne from his loan spell in January.

Speaking about that issue recently, QPR manager Mark Warburton revealed that he currently has no plans to recall Bonne in January, but admitted that could change, seemingly leaving the door open for a premature return to his side for the striker.

Now it seems that Holloway believes Ipswich should be bracing themselves for Bonne to depart in January, and feels there will be frustration at the club that they have had to do deals such as this one in the first place.

Asked whether Ipswich should be concerned about the possibility of Bonne being recalled in January, the former QPR boss said: “Come January I would be planning that he won’t be there. I hate to be that bloke, but you loan a kid out, he keeps scoring like that, and your own players go ‘Why are you loaning him out?!’

“The supporters will be wanting him back so, it’s a great experience for the boy to be going and playing in the Ipswich first-team, but I think he’ll be back.

“I would definitely be looking for another one to take on. This is the problem you have, and all I want to say is that Ipswich fans will be fuming that they’ve got to borrow someone, from Queens Park Rangers.

“Because they will be looking at themselves as a club the same size, if not bigger than QPR. They’ll be frustrated, totally and utterly frustrated as to where they are in the Football League.”

