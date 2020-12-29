Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Hate this club’, ‘Ruined beyond repair’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans frustrated by latest transfer update

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass has been linked with a January exit with Bournemouth, Watford, and West Bromwich Albion thought to be keen, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club. 

The 26-year-old joined the Owls permanently in the summer and is their top scorer this term, having found the net four times in 20 appearances.

Windass has been a mainstay in the starting XI this season but it appears his days at Hillsborough could be numbered.

According to the Daily Record, West Brom boss Sam Allardyce is eyeing the former Rangers forward as a potential bargain January signing and believes he could land him for around £400,000.

The report claims that the Owls man is holding talks with Albion, Bournemouth, and Watford, but would prefer a move to the Premier League.

Wednesday are already low on quality striking options, so losing their top goalscorer this term would surely be a frustrating blow to their hopes of survival.

Windass’ links away from Hillsborough come at an interesting time, with the Yorkshire club announcing yesterday that manager Tony Pulis has been sacked.

The news of the 26-year-old’s potential exit has drawn a frustrated reaction from Owls fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

