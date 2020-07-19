Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Hatchet buried?’, ‘True class’ – These Leeds United fans respond to Derby County gesture

Published

58 mins ago

on

Leeds United beat Derby County 3-1 at Pride Park this afternoon to complete what has been a fantastic weekend for the club.

With promotion rivals West Brom and Brentford both losing over the previous two days, the Whites were promoted and then crowned as champions.

So, they went to the East Midlands in a celebratory mood as the club ended their 16-year wait to return to the top-flight.

Given the recent history between the two clubs, that includes ‘Spygate’ and a play-off semi-final going to Derby County may have made things sweeter for Leeds fans as well.

However, Rams owner Mel Morris showed there is no animosity between the clubs as the Whites revealed he had given them a bottle of vintage champagne for their achievements.

And, it’s fair to say that it was a gesture that went down well with the majority of the support. Here we look at some of the reaction…


