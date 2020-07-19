‘Hatchet buried?’, ‘True class’ – These Leeds United fans respond to Derby County gesture

Leeds United beat Derby County 3-1 at Pride Park this afternoon to complete what has been a fantastic weekend for the club.

With promotion rivals West Brom and Brentford both losing over the previous two days, the Whites were promoted and then crowned as champions.

So, they went to the East Midlands in a celebratory mood as the club ended their 16-year wait to return to the top-flight.

Given the recent history between the two clubs, that includes ‘Spygate’ and a play-off semi-final going to Derby County may have made things sweeter for Leeds fans as well.

👏 Touch of class from @dcfcofficial and Mel Morris. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/GIn3Lbwgcm — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 19, 2020

However, Rams owner Mel Morris showed there is no animosity between the clubs as the Whites revealed he had given them a bottle of vintage champagne for their achievements.

And, it’s fair to say that it was a gesture that went down well with the majority of the support. Here we look at some of the reaction…

nice touch to have a 2004 vintage as well. That is true class, well done @dcfcofficial — Toby Porter (@tobyhporter) July 19, 2020

And with Kaizer Chiefs playing on the walk out. Hatchet buried? — circa88football (@circa88football) July 19, 2020

Ironic thing is Mel actually gets on with the Leeds owners so wouldn’t expect anything less — John Bates (@jonnybdcfc1983) July 19, 2020

Mateusz has already necked it — Klich is as pissed as my nans mattress (@AdamPaulBarlow) July 19, 2020

Fair play to them glad it’s not bitter — Steve 🏆 (@Steve65LUFC) July 19, 2020

Test it for poison please — Richard Thompson (C) (@Richaarrd401) July 19, 2020

2004 vintage a nice touch — peteferg (@peteferg) July 19, 2020