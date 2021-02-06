‘Hat-trick inbound’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s inclusion vs Wycombe

Nottingham Forest will be keen to make it two wins in the space of five days this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

The Reds returned to winning ways in midweek, defeating Coventry City by two goals to one at St. Andrew’s courtesy of Lewis Grabban and a Michael Rose own goal.

They will plan to make it back-to-back wins today, as they look to put further daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

Hughton has made two changes to the side that faced Coventry, with midweek goalscorer Grabban missing out of the squad entirely.

Glenn Murray comes in to make his full debut for the Reds, starting up top on his own in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The other change sees Luke Freeman come in for the injured Sammy Ameobi, who picked up an injury in midweek.

The big change is Murray, though, with the experienced striker looking to make an impact in his first start for Forest.

