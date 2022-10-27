Hassane Kamara leaves door open for future Watford loan spells after Udinese summer transfer

Watford defender Hassane Kamara has left the door open for another future loan spell at Vicarage Road after his summer switch to Udinese.

Heads were turned back in August when the Ivory Coast international completed a reported £16 million switch to Udinese, who are also owned by the same family as the Hornets.

As part of the deal, Kamara was instantly loaned back to Watford for the Championship season.

The 28-year-old says that this move did not come out of the blue, and although he is seemingly set to return to Udinese next summer, he said another loan to the Hornets is possible.

“It wasn’t a surprise to me, no,” Kamara said on the move, via Watford Observer.

“I knew in the transfer window there may be an offer for me, but I didn’t know who those offers may be from.

“Udinese made me a proposal and I signed because football is my job and sometimes you need to think about what is important.

“Udinese gave me a move that provided security and I was happy to go there.”

“Another loan back to Watford? It’s possible, yeah it’s possible,” Kamara added.

So far this season, the left-back has 14 Championship appearances to his name.

During those matches, Kamara has also registered two assists.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear that Hassane Kamara was not surprised by his transfer to Udinese.

From the outside looking in, his sale to the Italian club and subsequent loan back to Watford came as quite the surrpise.

It’s also intriguing to hear him say a return to Watford on loan once again could be possible.

That will do nothing to calm the eyebrows raised when the deal was done initially, with some begrudging the deal because it was done between two clubs owned by the same family.

One thing is for sure, Watford are certainly a better side for having Hassane Kamara stick around at Vicarage Road this season.