“Hasn’t worked out” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit identifies players the Terriers should offload this summer

Huddersfield Town were the main surprise package in the Championship last season, and will be hoping to keep the core of their squad together even after the departure of Carlos Corberan.

The Terriers were extremely solid defensively under the Spaniard and utilised set piece situations to their advantage, arguably more than any other team.

With the countdown to the new season on, the Terriers may have to shift some players on to further their development and free up wages, potentially to utilise the loan market in the closing exchanges of the window.

Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner believes that some players should be shown the exit this summer for a number of reasons.

Speaking to Football League World, Rayner said: “Of the current first team squad, I would say that Rolando Aarons just hasn’t worked out, he just hasn’t got the football that he’s needed, and it looks like we need to move him on if we can.

“Scott High probably deserves a full season at a top end League One side on loan, he may be seen as needed, a lot of that depends on what happens to Lewis O’Brien.

“We brought in David Kasumu in midfield, we were linked with other midfielders to be coming in potentially, so there’s not a lot of fat in the first team to trim.

“In terms of other players, I think Brahima Diarra and Etienne Camara (of the club’s B team), I’d loan them both out until January, I wouldn’t do a full season loan, if it’s still possible to do a loan until January, let’s find them a decent club, again at the top end of League One, and then try and drip feed them into the squad later on in the season.

“But, there isn’t a lot, it’s more important to me to keep Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo, then it would be to move anyone on really.”