“Hasn’t shown he’s worth that much yet” – Nottingham Forest learn price tag placed on Aston Villa forward: The verdict

Aston Villa have placed a £15 million price tag on striker Keinan Davis, as per a report The Mirror.

Davis proved to be an integral figure during Nottingham Forest’s second half of the Championship campaign, whilst on loan with the West Midlands club, contributing with his excellent levels of attacking intelligence and athleticism, whilst also proving to be a reliable figure in front of goal.

The Reds managed to secure promotion to the Premier League on Sunday, with Forest now looking to best prepare themselves for top-flight football.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Villa’s valuation and if Forest should look to strike an agreement with the West Midlands outfit…

Declan Harte

Davis performed well for Forest since joining on loan midway through the season. His five goals were crucial to gaining a top six finish and his overall link-up play was essential.

But a price tag of £15 million when funds will be limited this summer does seem a bit much.

While the forward played well during his time at the City Ground, there may be cheaper alternatives on the market who could perform at a similar standard, if not better.

Forest will need to prioritise how they spend their transfer budget and there are likely more pressing concerns that will take up funds, such as the future of Djed Spence.

Adam Jones

It’s quite a steep price considering Davis has only had a limited opportunity to show his class at the City Ground.

If they meet that price and recruit Djed Spence for around £20m, that could take up over half their transfer budget and that isn’t exactly great considering they need to strengthen other areas.

They also need a new left wing-back, a replacement for James Garner, perhaps another centre-back to come in alongside Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna, potentially a new goalkeeper and a replacement for Philip Zinckernagel as well.

If they get permanent agreements over the line for Spence and Davis then, they may be forced to turn to the loan market for a few players and that isn’t ideal in their quest to build for the long term.

This is why they shouldn’t meet this £15m price tag – because although Davis is an asset – he hasn’t shown he’s worth that much yet.

Carla Devine

This is a hefty price tag on Keinan Davis and especially for a player who has only started five Premier League games for Aston Villa.

However, it could still be worth it for Forest as their budget increases due to promotion. Steve Cooper knows the player well and can rely on him to provide what he wants in the side instead of trying to replace him. Having scored five goals and contributed two assists in 18 games shows his value in the side.

It would be worth Forest trying to negotiate this price tag down to make it a bit of an easier decision to say yes to since it is a massive fee and not overly justified from Villa.

However, with a number of players’ futures at the club unknown such as James Garner’s and Djed Spence’s this could be worth it to keep the continuity in the side if Forest are looking to stay up next season.