Leeds United could be set for a very busy summer once the Championship season comes to a close.

Daniel Farke’s side are hoping to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League this year, but face competition from Burnley and Sheffield United.

If the Whites are back in the top flight, then the German will surely be keen to strengthen in order to ensure their best chance at survival.

However, departures will also be necessary in that case and there could be multiple players that exit Elland Road in the upcoming transfer market.

Wilfried Gnonto exit claim

When asked which player could leave the club this summer, FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Ger Lynch named Wilfried Gnonto.

He highlighted the Italian’s inconsistency with the club, and claimed he is one of the main first-team players that could be sold in the transfer window.

“Willy Gnonto, I suppose is the obvious one,” Lynch told Football League World.

“There’s apparently again some interest in Italy for him.

“He hasn’t played a huge amount of football this year, had issues last season and this season it’s been in and out for him.

“The players ahead of him have probably been in better form than he’s been in. He hasn’t shown a huge amount when he has had the opportunities this season.

Wilfried Gnonto - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 24 (14) 2 (4) 2023-24 36 (19) 8 (2) 2024-25 34 (20) 5 (5) As of March 13th

“The quality is there, the ability is there, the will is always the question with Willy.

“Will he or won’t he, I suppose, but I think Willy Gnonto is probably the one that could leave in the summer of the main squad players that we’ve got at the moment.”

Gnonto has made just one league start in 2025, making a further 10 appearances off the bench.

Leeds could face major Gnonto decision again this summer

Leeds have persisted with Gnonto despite issues off the field and interest from clubs both in England and abroad.

But if he is going to continue being a substitute between now and the end of the season, then perhaps a sale might finally be the right step.

The Leeds forward hasn’t kicked on as hoped this season, despite making a positive start to the campaign.

It’s obvious that the 21-year-old has a lot of talent, but it might be best for all parties if he seeks a move elsewhere in order to unlock that talent.