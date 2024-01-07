Highlights Lamare Bogarde has been recalled from his loan spell at Bristol Rovers by Aston Villa, but fan pundit Steve Hutson believes the Gas won't struggle without him.

Sunderland, Southampton, Cardiff City, and Watford are interested in signing Bogarde on loan from Villa.

Bogarde's return to Bristol Rovers was underwhelming, and the team has a strong midfield and can cope without him.

Aston Villa have recalled young star Lamare Bogarde from his loan spell at Bristol Rovers, with a number of Championship clubs looking to sign the promising midfielder, but fan pundit Steve Hutson believes the Gas will not struggle without him.

According to The Athletic, Sunderland are looking to bring the defensive midfielder on loan, but Football Insider have reported they face competition from three other clubs in the second tier, along with Scottish side Aberdeen.

Southampton, Cardiff City and Watford are reportedly interested in bringing in the Dutchman after Villa cut his loan at Bristol Rovers short.

The 20-year-old featured 14 times for a Bristol Rovers side sitting in tenth place in League One, starting eight league games before Aston Villa recalled him at the start of the January transfer window.

Lamare Bogarde's 2023/24 Bristol Rovers stats Appearances 14 Minutes per Game 55 Touches per Game 32.4 Accurate Passes per Game 19.4 (82%) Tackles per Game 1.3 Ball recoveries per game 2.4 Clearances per Game 1 Stats correct as of January 5, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Bogarde arrived back at Bristol Rovers for a second spell under Joey Barton but found game time limited under Matt Taylor after the former Rotherham manager took over at the Memorial Stadium.

The defensive midfielder played just once at Rovers under Taylor before being recalled by the Premier League side.

Bogarde "hasn't looked like the same player as he was when we first had him"

FLW's Bristol Rovers fan pundit Steve Hutson believes the Gas won't struggle without Bogarde but insists the midfielder is Championship-ready as interest increases throughout the division.

Speaking to FLW, he said: "It's an interesting one because, for me, he hasn't looked like the same player that he was when we first had him.

"I think he probably will be Championship ready, at least a little bit.

"I don't know how big a blow it is for Rovers really. We've got a really good midfield. We look pretty good attacking, with or without him.

"So I don't think it's a massive blow, but obviously when you lose a player of that quality it will have a negative effect on your squad.

"Hopefully we can dip into the market over the next month and try and fill some of that gap."

Sunderland could make the biggest push

Sunderland could make the biggest push to bring in Bogarde if Michael Beale loses key players in this window, with Premier League sides circling.

Top half Premier League clubs have reportedly shown interest in Black Cats midfielder Dan Neil, while fellow midfielder Pierre Ekwah has been the subject of links with Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Crystal Palace and the Wearsiders may need to bring in reinforcements if they lose their midfield pair.

Southampton are chasing an automatic promotion spot and Russell Martin may look to add depth to his midfield as they continue to chase down Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Bogarde would be unlikely to be first choice in the Saints' midfield, but would certainly be a quality back-up option.

Cardiff City are chasing the playoffs and sit on 37 points, just three behind Sunderland in sixth place and will be looking to strengthen as they push into the second half of the season.

Erol Bulut may look to add to his midfield, with Aaron Ramsey's fitness uncertain and Bogarde could be on the rader.

Watford look set to let Imran Louza leave the club this window. Valerien Ismael could look to bring in more options in midfield to provide backup, particularly for the experienced Jake Livermore.