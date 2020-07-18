‘Hasn’t had one good game all season’ – Plenty of West Brom fans rip into 28-y/o after Huddersfield defeat

West Bromwich Albion fans have slammed the performance of Romaine Sawyers in last night’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

The 28-year-old has been one of Slaven Bilic’s favourite players this season. He’s so far featured in 41 of West Brom’s 45 Championship games, scoring once.

But after last night’s defeat saw Leeds United promoted, leaving West Brom in prime position to be overtaken by Brentford in the race for automatic promotion, the team has come under mounting scrutiny online.

Sawyers stood out in particular as someone who struggled last night, and plenty of Baggies fans took to Twitter to express their opinions of the midfielder.

With one league game remaining against a struggling QPR side, Baggies fans are looking ahead to what will likely be a play-off contest for their side.

See what fans had to say about Sawyers’ performance against Huddersfield last night, and how they think he’s become an ‘overrated’ name at the club:

Romaine Sawyers has to be one of the most overrated players in all my years following the baggies. — Mark Walton (@84walton84) July 17, 2020

Someone tell me how Jake Livermore gets subbed over Romaine sawyers please. Still can't get my head around it 🤦‍♂️ — Jack (@ftblJackv2) July 17, 2020

Romaine sawyers is reason West Brom have bottled promotion — Ellis Holmes (@edtxasbo) July 17, 2020

Romaine Sawyers – For me hasn’t had one good game all season, constantly passes side ways and I do not understand the media hype. I think since the restart he’s been playing for Brentford, too lethargic and has required Livermore far too much. — Sean Alldritt (@sean_alldritt) July 18, 2020

Imagine Romaine Sawyers in the prem…. 😳 — Zomeo Rondervan (@rondervan) July 17, 2020

Trying to find a gif that suits @RomaineSawyers casual approach to football. Anyway, at least he hit a few good passes early on in the season.#WBA — Bomber's Boots (@BombersBoots) July 17, 2020

Romaine Sawyers is the most overrated player we have had at our club, any Albion fans defending him after the restart are deluded. He doesn't pass well, he doesn't run after anything, doesn't chase down, loses the ball needlessly #wba — Chris Price (@aclashofchris) July 17, 2020