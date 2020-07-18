Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Hasn’t had one good game all season’ – Plenty of West Brom fans rip into 28-y/o after Huddersfield defeat

West Bromwich Albion fans have slammed the performance of Romaine Sawyers in last night’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

The 28-year-old has been one of Slaven Bilic’s favourite players this season. He’s so far featured in 41 of West Brom’s 45 Championship games, scoring once.

But after last night’s defeat saw Leeds United promoted, leaving West Brom in prime position to be overtaken by Brentford in the race for automatic promotion, the team has come under mounting scrutiny online.

Sawyers stood out in particular as someone who struggled last night, and plenty of Baggies fans took to Twitter to express their opinions of the midfielder.

With one league game remaining against a struggling QPR side, Baggies fans are looking ahead to what will likely be a play-off contest for their side.

See what fans had to say about Sawyers’ performance against Huddersfield last night, and how they think he’s become an ‘overrated’ name at the club:


