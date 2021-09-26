‘Hasn’t got a club’, ‘Get him out’ – Many Barnsley fans react to Markus Schopp’s post-match claims

Barnsley boss Markus Schopp has claimed he knows what qualities his team have but suggested it is important to see them on the pitch, which has caused a stir among fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Tykes were beaten 1-0 by Blackpool at Bloomfield Road yesterday meaning their winless run has now extended to seven games and they’re just three points above the relegation zone.

Replacing Valerien Ismael always looked like a very difficult job after he left to take charge at West Bromwich Albion in the summer and so it’s proved for Schopp, who has just one win all season.

The Austrian coach remained positive when speaking to club media after yesterday’s game, however, and was full of praise for the travelling support.

He said: “First of all, it was unbelievable to have so many supporters here and I wish we could have given them more – especially in the first half.

“I was really angry after the first 45 minutes because there was no difference between the two teams except for how to put the basics on the pitch, and they did it better in the first half than we did.

“It was too easy for them to get in our last third and when we got in their last third it’s about being more clinical, and this is something that we had in the last couple of games.”

The Tykes host Nottingham Forest at Oakwell in midweek and Schopp hinted he was hopeful his side could bounce back strongly then.

He explained: “We want to win every game and it’s something I said before the first game.

“I know what qualities we have as a team and it’s so important that we use that on the pitch and it’s important to be clear with the basics.

“I’m glad that this week we had almost all the players back in training. Except for Carlton and Mads, all players are available and this is something we haven’t had all season, so this is a good thing.

“It’s a situation where we can start competing in certain positions and for a couple of young lads, it’s important that there’s pressure.”

Schopp’s comments have caused a stir among Tykes supporters, with many taking to Twitter to vent their frustration after a difficult start to the season.

Get him gone. He hasn’t got a clue. https://t.co/QAG1hfZAcy — Jordan (@jordybfc) September 26, 2021

“It’s important to be clear with the basics.” Irony of this shouldn’t be lost on anyone 😂 https://t.co/aoTweqov6b — Jordan Ward (@JordanWard_) September 26, 2021

But can’t recognise the qualities we had from last season that enabled us to finish 5th — 🅰️nt 🆑are (@antclare78) September 26, 2021

He got everything wrong yesterday and didn’t have a clue on how to get us back in the game. We must be better at crossing/corners. Blackpool looked good on the counter, we passed the ball sideways and backwards when we had the chance to counter. Next 2 are must wins games. — Rob (@RobRoast) September 26, 2021

Schopp out — Barnsley Fans Forever (@ForeverBarnsley) September 26, 2021

I could do what he’s doing right now — SBFC0 (@SBFCO1) September 26, 2021

No point waiting to sack him as we’ll fall further behind. Get him out pronto! — Dingle 🔴⚪️ (@amaredasaid) September 26, 2021

Schopp out — Chad Hart (@chadhart110) September 26, 2021