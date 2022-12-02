“Hasn’t disappointed in terms of performances…” – Watford FC fan pundit singles out international player as biggest Hornets let-down of 2022-23

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford‘s return to the Championship hasn’t been straight-forward whatsoever – in typical Hornets fashion it has already had its ups and downs.

The summer appointment of Rob Edwards to replace Roy Hodgson in the dugout was seen as a positive one, and so were the non-sales of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr – in the former’s case he also signed a new contract with the club.

The Hertfordshire outfit were not blowing the opposition away in the early stages of the campaign, and for that reason Edwards was replaced in the dugout by Slaven Bilic.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Watford players?

1 of 25 What is Joao Pedro's shirt number? 10 9 8 12

Under the Croat, there have still been some disappointing results, but the Hornets currently sit in fourth position in the table – perhaps though with the squad they have they should be even higher.

Bilic has a load of established international players to select from when fully fit, including Morocco midfielder Imran Louza.

The 23-year-old was expected to take the second tier by storm when recovered from a knee injury, but after just five appearances – three of them starts – Louza finds himself on the sidelines again with an ankle injury.

The issue was severe enough for the enigmatic playmaker to undergo surgery, and for the fact he has barely been available to play, FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie believes that Louza has been the club’s most disappointing player of the whole season – despite two goals and one assists in minimal outings.

“Louza has disappointed us by not being fit,” Justin said.

“When he has played, he’s played extremely well, he came back from an injury, played a few games, scored a couple of goals, looked like the answer to our midfield inadequacies, and then got injured again.

“So, he hasn’t disappointed in terms of performances, but he has disappointed by not being fit enough to play consistently.”

The Verdict

It is perhaps a harsh but understandable assessment in regards to who has been the biggest let-down of the season so far at Watford.

There have probably been a few players who have underperformed or have come in with big expectations, only to not deliver on them, but Louza is a player, if fully-fit, who is a match-winner.

The Moroccan has a deadly left foot, but it may be some time before we see it again depending on how long he takes to recover.

Louza will be disappointed on missing out on the FIFA World Cup and it will serve as extra determination to get back fit and fire Watford back to the Premier League – a place where he is more-than good enough to be playing.