‘Hasn’t been up to the standard’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to player’s showing v Cardiff City

Published

8 mins ago

on

Coventry City suffered yet another defeat in the Championship, as they were beaten 3-1 by Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon. 

The Sky Blues fell behind after 31 minutes when Kieffer Moore opened the scoring for Mick McCarthy’s side. The Welshman then netted his second of the match just seven minutes later to leave Mark Robins’ side with a tough test ahead of them.

That test became even more tricky, as Josh Murphy made it 3-0 just seconds into the second-half. Dominic Hyam pulled a goal back for the visitors, but it wasn’t enough to see them pick up any points on the day.

Coventry are now sat 20th in the Championship table, and are just three points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final 17 matches in the 2020/21 season.

Marko Marosi was between the posts for Coventry in the defeat to the Bluebirds, and had a role in Cardiff’s second goal in a defensive mix-up.

Plenty of Coventry City supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations at Marosi’s performance on the day, as they edged closer to the relegation zone.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


