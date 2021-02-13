‘Hasn’t been up to the standard’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to player’s showing v Cardiff City

Coventry City suffered yet another defeat in the Championship, as they were beaten 3-1 by Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues fell behind after 31 minutes when Kieffer Moore opened the scoring for Mick McCarthy’s side. The Welshman then netted his second of the match just seven minutes later to leave Mark Robins’ side with a tough test ahead of them.

That test became even more tricky, as Josh Murphy made it 3-0 just seconds into the second-half. Dominic Hyam pulled a goal back for the visitors, but it wasn’t enough to see them pick up any points on the day.

Coventry are now sat 20th in the Championship table, and are just three points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final 17 matches in the 2020/21 season.

Can you score full marks on this 2020/21 Coventry City quiz?

1 of 20 Who scored their opening goal of the Championship season? Matt Godden Callum O'Hare Dominic Hyam Kyle McFadzean

Marko Marosi was between the posts for Coventry in the defeat to the Bluebirds, and had a role in Cardiff’s second goal in a defensive mix-up.

Plenty of Coventry City supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations at Marosi’s performance on the day, as they edged closer to the relegation zone.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Same old marosi. Cannot catch a cross. Too many players having an off day today #PUSB — Martin Owen (@uk_mowen) February 13, 2021

Marosi needs to get on his feet instead of appealing there. A foul yes, but priorities need to lie better — Alex (@7Pusb) February 13, 2021

Marosi shouldn't be in this team right now. Wilson dominates his area far better than marosi. — remoh2003 (@alan_england) February 13, 2021

Hope we play Wilson on goal next game as Marosi has been shocking. — Natalie 💙 (@nattiecw) February 13, 2021

Get Marosi off, completely lost it last 3 games — Dom (@dfezza_) February 13, 2021

Wilson needs his place back in goal, marosi hasn't been up to the standard this season — Jack Mckenna (@JackMckenna_94) February 13, 2021

Marosi was shocking for the second. Ostigard sold himself for the first. We give teams goals, they never have to work for it. Teams give us NOTHING. — Dan Masters (@mrdjmasters) February 13, 2021

Marosi has looked poor since his return. Basic stuff — John Dawkins (@dawkinscov1980) February 13, 2021

Dreadful from Marosi that!! — Dan Masters (@mrdjmasters) February 13, 2021