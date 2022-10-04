“Hasn’t always been a great place” – Carlton Palmer previews Plymouth Argyle vs Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to inflict further pressure on League One’s current top team when they visit Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The Pilgrims are top of the third-tier pile having picked up 25 points from their opening 11 games, with Steven Schumacher’s side yet to drop any points on home soil this season.

For the Owls, they sit two positions and two points below the Pilgrims, and whilst they have looked excellent at times, they have only managed five points from five games against teams in the top thus far.

Detailing his expectations ahead of an exciting clash on the south coast of Devon, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “You always say, get a point away from home, win your home games.

“It hasn’t always been a great place for Sheffield Wednesday over the years. But if Wednesday can get out with a point, they’ve got a run of games now, I think there’s 21 points up for grabs in a short space of time games that are all winnable.

Quiz: Did Sheffield Wednesday win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Wham Stadium 2-2 D 1-1 D 3-2 W 2-1 W

“If they can get out of that game a point then (Plymouth game), then at this stage of the season, it’d be a really good result. I mean, it won’t be the end of the world if they do get beat.”

The verdict

League One has already treated EFL followers with some excellent games, particularly in more recent weeks, with this having the potential to follow suit.

Sheffield Wednesday possess a squad full of quality and strength in-depth, and on their day, they can be absolutely devastating.

Plymouth have been consistently excellent, and when considering that they have already faced the likes of Ipswich Town, Barnsley, Portsmouth, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United, it only adds to what has been a mightily impressive start.

Should the Pilgrims come through this one with yet another three points, they will be extremely confident about what this season could possibly hold.