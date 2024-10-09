Wilson Odobert was among a clutch of Burnley players to leave the club in the dying embers of the transfer window, a scenario which saw chairman Alan Pace receive significant criticism for conducting a fire-sale.

Odobert, who only joined Burnley last summer from French outfit Troyes, made a positive impression in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign despite his side's relegation under Vincent Kompany.

The French winger scored three goals and made a further two assists across 29 matches of top-flight action, although the underlying numbers and the context to his performances game-by-game in a struggling side ultimately convinced Tottenham Hotspur to add him to their ranks for the new season.

Odobert played one game for Burnley in the Championship, scoring in their opening 4-1 rout of Luton Town at Kenilworth Road before completing a move to Spurs for a reported fee in the region of £25 million.

Related Burnley transfer regret involving Cole Palmer emerges Burnley made an attempt to sign Cole Palmer prior to his move to Chelsea in 2023

Burnley, who find themselves third in the Championship table after nine matches, have fared just fine so far following Odobert's exit from Turf Moor. However, supporters will be curious to know how Odobert is getting on in North London and Football League World takes a look at just that...

Wilson Odobert's appearances for Spurs following Burnley exit

The 19-year-old wide-man has currently made four appearances for his new club across all competitions, three of which have come in the Premier League.

Odobert is yet to return a goal or an assist from four attempts, although his performances received plaudits from Spurs supporters.

Wilson Odobert's 24/25 Premier League stats for Spurs via FotMob, as of October 8 Appearances 3 Goals 0 xG 0.41 Assists 0 Chances created 3 Successful dribbles 3

He started twice in the Premier League in August, playing from the first whistle in outings against Everton and Newcastle United. Odobert, a winger by trade, started in central midfield alongside Yves Bissouma and James Maddison as Ange Postecoglou's side ran out 4-0 winners over Everton, although he did spurn a glorious goalscoring opportunity during the 2-1 defeat away to Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Odobert's third Premier League appearance for Spurs came in September's North London Derby, where he replaced Brennan Johnson for the final twenty minutes of the 1-0 defeat on home soil.

Wilson Odobert's injury setback for Spurs

Unfortunately for Odobert, he is now facing a sustained spell on the sidelines after being hauled off just 18 minutes into Spurs' dramatic 2-1 EFL Cup third-round victory at Coventry City with a hamstring injury.

Odobert was replaced by former Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson, who scored the match-winning strike with just two minutes to spare and has since struck a rich vein of goalscoring form which could make it difficult for the teenager to force his way back into contention after completing his recovery process.

After his side's victory at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Postecoglou told the media that Odobert's injury was "fairly significant."

"I'm not really sure [on the extent of the injuries at this stage]," said Postecoglou.

"Both of them [Timo Werner and Wilson Odobert's injuries] look liked muscle injuries which is the way things are going for us - we're getting multiple injuries in the same position.

"We'll see how they are. I think, definitely it looks like Wilson's is a significant one. We'll see how Timo is."

It is not yet completely clear just how long Odobert will be out of action for, although a recent report by the Evening Standard has listed his potential return date for next month.

Odobert has already missed his side's last five matches, four of which have ended in victory, and will likely be absent for upcoming clashes against West Ham United, AZ Alkmaar, Crystal Palace and Manchester City at least following the conclusion of this month's international break.