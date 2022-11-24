Has Will Smallbone got a future at Southampton? Here’s how he has done so far at Stoke City

It has been a difficult environment for a loan player to walk into at Stoke City this season, with Will Smallbone performing admirably considering what has gone on around him at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters have changed manager, going from Michael O’Neill to Alex Neil, and there have been a number of switches in formation with a deep squad being rotated a lot.

Stoke have gone into the World Cup break sitting 17th, with a two-point cushion on the relegation zone, putting together runs of what can only be described as consistent inconsistency throughout the campaign.

Smallbone has started 16 Championship matches so far, being involved from the bench three times, an unused substitute on one occasion and missing out completely once also.

The 22-year-old chipped in with a goal in a 2-0 win at Preston North End in mid-October, typically playing in a midfield contingent with Lewis Baker and one other from the likes of Jordan Thompson, Sam Clucas and Josh Laurent.

Smallbone’s contract at Southampton runs until the summer of 2024, suggesting that the club’s plan for him will be re-assessed in the summer, possibly depending on what division the Saints are in.

In terms of the directness of their play, Stoke are not too dissimilar to Southampton in looking to get the ball forward quickly when they win it, and are not too focused on keeping possession.

That would suggest that this loan spell should set Smallbone up quite nicely in aiming to break into the Saints first team next season, having spent a season in a side with relevant tactics.

There is room for additional depth in central midfield at St Mary’s, and there are areas of the squad that may benefit from a season in the Championship to hone their skillsets.

Therefore, the way things are going right now, and with Nathan Jones’ appetite for developing players, it feels likely that Smallbone will have a greater chance of cementing a first team place next season for the loan spell he is in the middle of at Stoke at the moment.

There will be ups and downs for the Potters to come, but Smallbone as a foil for Lewis Baker will likely remain one of their constants as the season progresses.