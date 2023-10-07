Viktor Gyökeres has hit the ground running in Portugal.

It has been some time since the Swedish superstar rocked up on the English shores in 2018 with Brighton & Hove Albion, with the forward certainly making his impact in the Football League.

After coming through the ranks at home nation side IF Brommapojkarna, the Seagulls came calling in the 2017/18 campaign, and he linked up with the U23s side before making his debut six months later.

Gyökeres made his first loan move to German second-tier side FC St. Pauli, scoring seven goals in 26 appearances for his new club.

A subsequent underwhelming stint at Swansea City followed shortly after, failing to score on his first attempt in the Championship after 11 matches, only to move to Coventry City in January of that season.

Three goals in seven starts was enough for the Sky Blues to make the deal permanent the following summer, a move which has proved to be the catalyst to his ongoing success.

The 25-year-old scored 17 goals with five assists in his first full season at the Coventry Building Society Arena before spearheading Coventry’s play-off charge last term.

Gyökeres proved to be both a lethal goalscorer and creative force in the final third, recording 21 goals with 10 assists as Mark Robins’ side finished fifth in the second-tier, only to lose to Luton Town in the play-off final.

Facing another stint in the Championship, the Midlands outfit have to replicate, or better, such a feat without their star man this season after receiving a significant fee from Portuguese giants Sporting CP this summer.

How has Gyökeres performed for Sporting CP?

Gyökeres has continued from where he left off for his new club, recording a debut double against Vizela in their opening Liga Portugal fixture.

While a run of three goalless outings soon followed, he rekindled his form with a goal for his national side in a 5-0 drubbing against Estonia before returning to the domestic festivities.

The Swedish international has since grabbed three goals and two assists, including a brace from the spot in a 3-2 win away to Farense.

The striker’s joy in front of goal has extended onto the European stage too, scoring in their two opening Europa League group matches - an equaliser in a 2-1 win against Sturm Graz before grabbing a consolation penalty strike against Atalanta in a reverse scoreline.

Has Gyökeres’ move to Sporting CP gone to plan?

Short answer, yes. His unquestionable goal return has immediately justified the reported fee of almost £20 million, even if Coventry fans are disappointed to see him leave.

Seven goals and two assists in his opening eight matches in a completely new environment is a remarkable way to make your mark on new turf with no time required to adapt to life in the Portuguese top flight.

Having a dependable, physical presence in the front three has worked wonders for the Lions as they sit top of the league with six games and zero losses so far this campaign to pip Benfica and Porto to top spot.

To go from the Championship to European nights will certainly present a feel-good factor for the player himself with any concerns of his goalscoring streak potentially drying up swiftly put to bed.

Back in the Midlands, while his departure leaves a sting, alongside Gustavo Hamer’s move to Sheffield United, it presents a new chapter for the club.

Significant funds brought in have allowed Robins to create a new-look frontline with Ellis Simms and Haji Wright now both off the mark and set to be a top partnership in the second tier, and hopefully Premier League, for many years to come - overall, a positive conclusion for both parties with the future looking bright on either side.