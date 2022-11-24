Has Troy Parrott got a future at Tottenham? Here’s how he has done so far at Preston

Despite being held in high regard at Tottenham Hotspur over the years, Troy Parrott’s career hasn’t exactly kicked on since his professional debut in September 2019.

The Irishman’s exemplary scoring record at youth level saw Mauricio Pochettino give Parrott his chance, but with Harry Kane in-front of him at Spurs, things were never going to be easy.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Parrott has been out on several EFL loans, with his first Championship stint with Millwall ending with 11 goalless Championship appearances.

Later in that campaign, Parrott scored just twice for Ipswich Town in League One from 18 matches, showing that the transition to full-time men’s football wasn’t going too smoothly.

A better showing came at MK Dons last season with nine third tier goals, and his performances led to another chance in the Championship with Preston North End this season.

With North End lacking goals last season outside of Emil Riis’ contributions, Ryan Lowe was hoping that Parrott would be the answer to his issues in-front of goal – but that hasn’t been the case.

The 20-year-old got off the mark in the EFL Cup against Huddersfield in August, but his luck in-front of goal when it came to Championship matches was another story.

In the opening weeks of the season, Parrott was denied by some good goalkeeping stops, but in other matches he was anonymous and wasn’t getting efforts away.

That all changed in his 13th Championship appearance of the season, when he came off the bench against Norwich City to put the Lilywhites 3-2 up at Carrow Road on October 9, with a left-footed effort which took a deflection on the way to beating Tim Krul at the near post.

That was Parrott’s most recent touch of a football though as seconds later he crumpled to the pitch in agony, with the diagnosis being a torn hamstring.

Parrott is expected back after the FIFA World Cup break – the Championship resumes for the majority of teams on December 10 – and you just hope that his hamstring injury doesn’t have a profound effect on his progression.

He has had chances to score more than once this season in the league, with 25 shots taken so far – 11 of those on target – with 21 completed dribbles as well.

There is certainly improvement to be made, but Parrott is certainly going to have to show more if he is ever going to make it at Tottenham.