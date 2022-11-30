Has Tommy Doyle got a future at Man City? Here’s how he has done so far at Sheffield United

Tommy Doyle was perhaps expecting a breakout season for promotion chasers Sheffield United but has instead endured a frustrating campaign.

Doyle impressed on loan from Manchester City at Cardiff last season and was an important figure in their fight against relegation from the Championship.

It was hoped that the move to the Blades will be the natural next step for the youngster, competing in a side with pressure on their backs as they battle for promotion to the Premier League.

It has instead been one of frustration with the youngster succumbing to a number of injuries that has impacted his ability for a consistent run of starts.

It’s a common theme though at Sheffield United with their ongoing injury crisis. He has shown moments of class but will be hoping the second half of the season presents an injury-free one.

But just how has the midfielder fared during his time with the Yorkshire club so far, and what could that mean for his future at Manchester City?

We’ve taken a look at those big questions around Doyle and his loan spell with the Blades, right here.

How has it gone so far?

As mentioned above, it will be one of frustration for Doyle. He’s only managed nine starts this season and that’s mostly down to injury impacting him at key times.

The box-to-box midfielder has displayed moments of quality though when available, with his performance in the middle of the park against Reading in August showcasing what he can do.

Not only that, but the youngster displayed maturity and a tactical awareness that defies his young age. He displayed this in the West Brom win in October, operating several different roles in the midfield, whether it was holding in rigid shape, or breaking forward in attack.

His technical ability has also been praised by manager Paul Heckingbottom, with the former Barnsley boss saying: “Technically he’s a good player, brave to get on the ball and he’s been doing well.”

Doyle will be hoping he can stay injury free and kick on in the second half of the season.

Does he have a future at Manchester City

At 21, you’d expect the moment may have passed for Doyle to break into the first team at the Etihad. Their policy of pushing the incredibly talented youngsters through, like Phil Foden for example means those on periphery may not get a chance.

That’s not to say though Doyle won’t become a top flight midfielder though. He’s already shown the capabilities in flashes this season, he just needs a consistent run of games to really kick on.

Harry Kane, Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire are all examples of players benefitting from EFL experience at the age of 21, and all are experiencing incredibly good careers with World Class clubs, something that Doyle can certainly aspire to, even if it isn’t with Manchester City.