“Has to stop” – Mick Beale warns QPR players about key issue after Birmingham loss

QPR boss Mick Beale has warned his players that their slow starts to some games “has to stop” after it proved costly against Birmingham City last night.

The R’s found themselves 2-0 down inside the opening half-hour as Auston Trusty and Emmanuel Longelo put their hosts in full control at St Andrew’s.

Try as they might, Beale’s side were never able to force themselves back into the game, with Lyndon Dykes denied from the penalty spot by John Ruddy late on, and suffered a fifth Championship defeat of the season.

The loss is Rangers’ second in four games – both coming away from home and a result of conceding early goals.

Speaking to club media after the game, Beale warned his players that they needed to stop handing their opponents the advantage in some games.

He said: “We started slowly today and we started slowly at Luton and that has to stop. It doesn’t matter where you’re playing or who you’re playing against, you have to come to the game early and not wait for things to come against you.

“I thought our response to going 1-0 down was quite good. Having said that, once they get their noses in front it falls into their game plan and they’re a good defensive team – they’ve shown that against all the other teams at the top of the league so far.

“But as I say, until we’ve played everyone once we don’t know where we are in this league so we can’t get ahead of ourselves.”

The R’s remain second in the table but could lose that spot today with Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City both able to leapfrog them with a win.

The Verdict

Beale is bang on here.

Just as at Kenilworth Road against Luton, the R’s gave themselves too much to do against a well-drilled home side and have come away with nothing as a result.

There is plenty to be positive about after a brilliant start to the season but we must remember that this squad is not yet the finished article.

They’re still growing and developing but this is an area they’ll want to iron out as the season wears on.