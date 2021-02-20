Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brentford

‘Has to start taking the blame’ – These Brentford fans discuss key club figure following latest loss

Published

6 mins ago

on

Brentford slipped to a third defeat in succession in league action as Coventry City picked up a huge 2-0 victory at St. Andrew’s to strengthen their hopes of survival.

The Sky Blues took the lead in the first half from the penalty spot, following Rico Henry’s clumsy challenge on striker Maxime Biamou.

Tyler Walker, who has not long returned from a spell on the sidelines due to a hip injury, stepped up and slotted the penalty underneath David Raya, who could’ve probably done better.

And the Spaniard was at fault as Coventry doubled their lead on 55 minutes, as his goal kick that was played short didn’t reach his intended target in Saman Ghoddos.

The ball was intercepted by a Coventry player and given to Callum O’Hare, who fed Walker in the box, and the former Nottingham Forest man cleverly turned and shot towards goal, the ball once again evading the attempted stop by Raya to trickle into the back of the net.

It means the Bees have had a sharp decline in form following four straight wins before the three losses in a row, and despite his mistakes Raya isn’t getting the most criticism – Thomas Frank is.

The Brentford boss is coming in for some slating on social media – check out some of the reactions below.


