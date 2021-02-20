‘Has to start taking the blame’ – These Brentford fans discuss key club figure following latest loss

Brentford slipped to a third defeat in succession in league action as Coventry City picked up a huge 2-0 victory at St. Andrew’s to strengthen their hopes of survival.

The Sky Blues took the lead in the first half from the penalty spot, following Rico Henry’s clumsy challenge on striker Maxime Biamou.

Tyler Walker, who has not long returned from a spell on the sidelines due to a hip injury, stepped up and slotted the penalty underneath David Raya, who could’ve probably done better.

And the Spaniard was at fault as Coventry doubled their lead on 55 minutes, as his goal kick that was played short didn’t reach his intended target in Saman Ghoddos.

The ball was intercepted by a Coventry player and given to Callum O’Hare, who fed Walker in the box, and the former Nottingham Forest man cleverly turned and shot towards goal, the ball once again evading the attempted stop by Raya to trickle into the back of the net.

Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Brentford’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

1 of 15 How many league goals did Ollie Watkins score for Brentford in 2019/20? 25 26 27 28

It means the Bees have had a sharp decline in form following four straight wins before the three losses in a row, and despite his mistakes Raya isn’t getting the most criticism – Thomas Frank is.

The Brentford boss is coming in for some slating on social media – check out some of the reactions below.

Frank out — ABeeC (@PubOnEachCorner) February 20, 2021

I’m not even joking Frank has to go if we don’t get promoted @BrentfordFC — 🙌🏻 Billy.R 🙌🏻 (@BillyATRoss) February 20, 2021

Thomas Frank has to start taking the blame for the last few games!! #BrentfordFC — Chris Kennedy (@CBrentfordFC) February 20, 2021

It’s like Frank doesn’t want to get promoted I swear 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Cam Marsden (@CammarsdenSG) February 20, 2021

I’m done with frank now I’m sorry he’s not right for the job now — Neitherclock7 (@Neitherclock7) February 20, 2021

FRANK OUT THIS IS SHOCKING — DREW (@andrewbenjamin1) February 20, 2021

We actually thought we were going up with Thomas Frank as our manager 😂 — Chris Allen (@ChrisAllen9696) February 20, 2021

If we honestly don’t go up this year Thomas frank has got to go… — Sam (@samrobinson034) February 20, 2021