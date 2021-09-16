Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Has to start next game’ – Many Birmingham City fans send clear message to Lee Bowyer after Fulham loss

Published

5 mins ago

on

Birmingham City fell to a heavy home defeat last night, losing 4-1 to Fulham at St. Andrew’s.

Blues had gone unbeaten in their last three games heading into last night’s clash, including a 5-0 win over Luton Town a fortnight ago.

But they were given a taste of their own medicine last night, falling to a heavy 4-1 defeat at home to promotion contenders Fulham.

Denis Odoi put Fulham into the lead after only 10 minutes, with Aleksandar Mitrovic netting from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

Mitrovic doubled his tally towards the end of the game after Harry Wilson added a third, on a resounding night’s work for the Cottagers.

But there was an opportunity for Troy Deeney to come on and score his first goal for Blues since joining the club from Watford.

The striker stepped up and netted from the penalty spot on what would have been a special night for him individually to score his first goal.

Deeney came on as a substitute once again and is still awaiting his full debut for Blues, which is something Birmingham fans think he should be given sooner rather than later…


