‘Has to start next game’ – Many Birmingham City fans send clear message to Lee Bowyer after Fulham loss

Birmingham City fell to a heavy home defeat last night, losing 4-1 to Fulham at St. Andrew’s.

Blues had gone unbeaten in their last three games heading into last night’s clash, including a 5-0 win over Luton Town a fortnight ago.

But they were given a taste of their own medicine last night, falling to a heavy 4-1 defeat at home to promotion contenders Fulham.

Denis Odoi put Fulham into the lead after only 10 minutes, with Aleksandar Mitrovic netting from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

Mitrovic doubled his tally towards the end of the game after Harry Wilson added a third, on a resounding night’s work for the Cottagers.

But there was an opportunity for Troy Deeney to come on and score his first goal for Blues since joining the club from Watford.

The striker stepped up and netted from the penalty spot on what would have been a special night for him individually to score his first goal.

Deeney came on as a substitute once again and is still awaiting his full debut for Blues, which is something Birmingham fans think he should be given sooner rather than later…

For me Deeney has to start Saturday. Made the difference when he came on #BCFC — Hollo (@SolihullBlues) September 16, 2021

Yep ! Just looked better . He had 3 chances and made several more . If we can get 60 mins out of him on Saturday it may be enough — Simon Barnes (@SimonBarnes79) September 16, 2021

You can absolutely see the quality Fulham have in that side. If they don't go up, I'll be shocked. Think the scoreline tonight flattered them. Great to see Blues have a go and hopefully bounce straight back on Saturday. Congrats to @T_Deeney on his first Blues goal. #bcfc — Karl Hills (@KarlHills2) September 15, 2021

Aneke and Deeney from the get go would be a very dangerous. — Phill (@Phill17_) September 15, 2021

Positives to take tonight! Chances created, 50% possession, any other season/manager we would be defending that with 35%. On to Pboro. Deeney off the mark and has to start next game ✅ #BCFC — Will Grove (@WKG_97) September 15, 2021

Can’t remember losing a game by so much but being happy. Gave them a good go, entertaining they just taken their chances. They will romp this league too. How is Harry Wilson in this division, quality player.

Also Deeney has to start Saturday — Mike (@MikeJabBCFC) September 15, 2021

Stats tell you we’re competing but missing a cutting edge and a bit of quality up front. Starting Deeney over Hogan would be a good start. Batter teams then bring Hogan / Aneke on #bcfc pic.twitter.com/9M2r3yCqr3 — Joe (@itsjustjoem) September 15, 2021