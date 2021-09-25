‘Has to start’ – Many West Brom fans laud player following 2-1 win over QPR

It was a much-needed win for West Brom on Friday night as they ran out 2-1 winners, leaving it late to beat QPR at The Hawthorns.

It was a vital win for the Baggies as it lifts them to the top of the table in what has been an impressive start for Ismael and his side.

However, it was West Brom who went behind first as QPR striker Andre Gray put Mark Warburton’s side ahead after just 45 seconds after some hesitant goalkeeping from Sam Johnstone.

QPR went into half-time in the lead, leaving West Broms nervous as their misfiring Albion had struggled to put the ball in the back of the net in recent games with just two goals in their last three games.

However, the introduction of Callum Robinson shortly into the second half gave the game the spark it needed for Valerien Ismael’s side as he assisted goalscorer Karlan Grant twice in the final 15 minutes to give West Brom the three points.

Karlan Grant will most certainly take the plaudits, but with Robinson’s hand in both goals, his influence may have gone unnoticed in what was a massive three points for West Brom.

But some West Brom fans have recognised his contribution, here’s what they said on Twitter.

Brilliant win! Needed after dropping points in the last few games! Callum Robinson really makes the team click so much better. Has to start! #WBA — Gavin Smith (@BoboChubbles19) September 24, 2021

Callum Robinson has a hand in both goals, top champion player, odd to see him on the bench from the start! #WBAQPR — Jordan Norris (@Jordo1871) September 24, 2021

The Callum Robinson effect #WBAQPR — LionelD (@iLionelD) September 24, 2021

Callum Robinson has assisted each Karlan Grant goal this season. #wba Chemistry 🤩 pic.twitter.com/U3pSafqmky — J (@Jayden_WBA) September 25, 2021

CALLUM ROBINSON 2 ASSISTS BEST STRIKER IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP — Dylan (@Dyl02191922) September 24, 2021