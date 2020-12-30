‘Has to start’, ‘Love him’ – These Brentford fans react to key moment from individual in Bournemouth win

Brentford moved into the top two, for a few hours at least, after a hard-fought 2-1 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Bournemouth this evening.

In what was a very good game between two impressive sides, it was the visitors who took the lead after Dominic Solanke struck from close range. Henrik Dalsgaard would equalise before the break, as both teams had spells in control of the game.

With a draw looking likely, Tarique Fosu headed home a late winner for the Londoners, which capped off a strong display from the wide man after he came on from the bench.

The impact of the sub delighted the fans, particularly as he was in the right position to get the crucial winner after fine work from Bryan Mbuemo who stood up an excellent cross to the back post.

Here we look at some of the comments after the goal as the support heaped praise on Fosu…

My Guy — SB.Hustlin (@sheldonbaptiste) December 30, 2020

baller confirmed ✅ — Archie (@ArchieBFC) December 30, 2020

What a man love him — DREW (@andrewbenjamin1) December 30, 2020

SUPER SUBBB, OH YESSS! 😍 — Sari (@SariZemerly) December 30, 2020

@BrentfordFC has to start Fosu now. We’ve never lost when he starts. What a goal too! — Si Roth (@SilasRoth5) December 30, 2020

He has to start — him (@GeorgeAC__) December 30, 2020

One of the shortest on the pitch and scores a header, what a player😍😍😍😍🐝🐝🐝 — Isaak Palmer (@IsaakPalmer) December 30, 2020