Highlights Former Norwich striker Chris Sutton believes that David Wagner should be removed as Norwich City manager in order to avoid further damage to the reputation of Sporting Director Ben Knapper.

Sutton predicts that Norwich City will face a relegation battle this season if Wagner continues as manager, and a change is necessary for the team to have any hope of reaching a play-off spot.

The pressure is mounting on Wagner as the team is currently on a run of four losses in a row and sits 17th in the Championship table, with the ambition of returning to the Premier League fading with each passing game.

Chris Sutton has suggested the removal of David Wagner as Norwich City manager to new Sporting Director Ben Knapper.

The Canaries are currently suffering through a horrific run of form that has dropped the team to 17th in the Championship table.

The gap to the play-off places is now eight points after a run of four losses in a row.

Norwich are winless in their last six fixtures, having fallen from out of the top six into the bottom half of the standings.

The pressure is mounting on Wagner, with recent performances showing no signs of a turnaround in form.

Should David Wagner be sacked as Norwich City manager?

Sutton believes that Knapper has to make a change of manager immediately in order to avoid tarnishing his reputation among supporters.

The former Norwich striker has predicted that the team will face a relegation battle this season if they persist with Wagner as manager any longer.

“Knapper has a reputation in the game for being really intelligent and a smart operator - he will need to lean on all of that to sort this mess out,” wrote Sutton, via Pink Un.

“His first move has to be a positive one.

“That means it has to be the end for David Wagner.

“If Knapper comes in and sticks with him, then he is going to be tarnished.

“He has to make a change.

“This season cannot be allowed to limp on as it is, or they will be in a relegation battle - he needs to make his mark instantly.

“Knapper will need to try and change the mindset whilst getting people on board.

“At the start of the season, the ambition was to get back in the Premier League.

“Now, it is about building and seeing whether a play-off spot is attainable.

“It's not going to be easy, but it is still a possibility - but there has to be a change of direction.

“Hobbling on through this month, with every game that goes by, that ambition sinks further into the distance.”

Where are Norwich City in the Championship table?

Norwich have suffered defeats to the likes of Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers in recent weeks.

Their last point was earned on 7 October, over a month ago, in a 1-1 draw with Coventry City.

Weekly wages: Norwich City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

This weekend could prove to be Wagner’s last chance, as another loss could see him lose his job going into the November international break.

Norwich visit Cardiff City on 11 November.

What next for Norwich City?

It’s been reported that Knapper will begin his time as Sporting Director on 13 November, next Monday

This means a big decision will need to be made next week, and it is difficult to see Wagner surviving if the team suffers yet another defeat.

A trip to Cardiff is coming at a horrible time for the team, with the Bluebirds flying high in recent weeks and sitting seventh in the standings.

A win might save Wagner for a few weeks, but Knapper’s mind may already be made up and the process of changing manager may begin next week regardless of Saturday’s result given how poor things have gotten.