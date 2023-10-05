Highlights Joe Gelhardt, a talented forward for Leeds United, should consider leaving the club in January in search of regular first-team football.

Gelhardt's career has stalled in the past 18 months and he has been an unused substitute for four consecutive games.

A loan or permanent transfer to a club that will give him game time, even if it means dropping down to the Championship, would benefit Gelhardt's development in the long run.

Leeds United got back to winning ways on Wednesday night, as they beat QPR 1-0 at Elland Road to move back into the play-off places.

Joe Gelhardt is an unused substitute in Leeds win

Daniel Farke’s side weren’t at their free-flowing best against the Londoners, but an early Crysencio Summerville goal was enough to see off the R’s, which was all that matters.

Whilst there is positivity around the Whites right now, one player who will be frustrated at how this campaign is playing out is forward Joe Gelhardt.

The 21-year-old looked like one of the brightest prospects in the country at one stage when he was given a chance by Leeds during their Premier League days, but his career has stalled in the past 18 months or so.

Gelhardt was an unused substitute for the fourth consecutive game last night, with Farke having several other options ahead of the youngster in the pecking order.

Therefore, pundit Alan Hutton has called on the attacker to leave in January, in search of regular first-team football.

But, would that be the right call for Gelhardt at this stage of his career? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

Gelhardt simply has to leave.

The youngster was a standout player for the Whites a few years ago, and he looked like he had the potential to be a very good, all round forward. He had strength, pace, power, he played with a swagger, and he was making a difference in the final third.

I was surprised a loan to Sunderland didn’t work out, even if he didn’t always play in the position he wanted.

Right now though, Farke has a lot of quality in attack, and it’s hard to see Gelhardt forcing his way into the side given how things are doing.

So, a January switch, whether it’s on loan or permanently, has to be a priority for the forward. He needs to find a club that will give him game time, and even if it means dropping down the Championship, it will benefit Gelhardt in the years to come.

Realistically, a permanent transfer could be difficult considering he has four years left on his deal at Elland Road, but there will be plenty of takers on loan. Then, it’s down to Gelhardt to show what he can do, and all parties can reassess in the summer.

Ultimately though, Gelhardt is at a critical period in his career, and he needs to play week in, week out, which isn’t going to happen at Leeds this season.

Sam Rourke

For me, Joe Gelhardt has too much talent and potential to be languishing on Leeds United's substitutes bench.

I totally agree with the idea that moving away from Elland Road in January would be the best for the player's personal development as a footballer, with a loan move probably the right course of action to take.

The 21-year-old has a fairly productive stint at Sunderland last season and could do with joining another second tier side that would be able to afford him frequent game-time.

With Leeds United possessing the likes of Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter, it's looking increasingly tough for Gelhardt to push himself into Farke's starting XI so a loan move away in January does make sense.

Ultimately, he can go away, get some minutes, enhance his personal development and then his situation can be reviewed in the summer.