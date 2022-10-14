“Has to leave in January” – QPR fan pundit delivers verdict on 25-year-old’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to extend their winning run in the Championship this weekend to four games by defeating Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Whereas Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes are expected to provide an attacking threat for the R’s in this fixture, there may not be a place for George Thomas in the club’s match-day squad.

Thomas has not featured for QPR since their League Cup defeat to Charlton Athletic in August and has struggled to make an impact for the club in the Championship during his time at Loftus Road.

In the 38 league games that he has participated in, the 25-year-old has only managed to provide three direct goal contributions.

With the transfer window set to open in January, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Thomas.

Making reference to the attacking midfielder, FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir has suggested that the club ought to be looking to loan out Thomas in the New Year.

Speaking to FLW, Moir said: “One first-team player who should probably go out on loan this coming January would have to be George Thomas.

“Whenever given an opportunity, he’s really failed to impress and now with the options we’ve got in his attacking number 10 position, there is no way he is going to be getting anywhere near this current squad.

“He’s not even getting on our bench now that he is back from injury, he’s been playing for the Under-21’s in recent weeks so maybe that’s a sign that he will go out on loan in January or maybe he’ll be shipped out permanently.

“He just won’t be getting anywhere with the likes of Tyler Roberts who has now come in switching from a number 10 to a striker position, mainly playing behind the striker.

“You’ve got Luke Amos coming back from injury, you’ve got Taylor Richards who we have yet to see.

“He’s another attacking option and obviously the amount of talent we’ve got in midfield and with the two best players in that number 10 possession in Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, there is just no way he’ll get anywhere near this team so Thomas really has to just go out on loan or just move on permanently for his own career.

“He’s not going to be happy playing for the Under-21’s but that’s just the way it is at the moment in terms of our squad, the quality and depth so Thomas has to leave in January.”

The Verdict

Moir’s view on Thomas is understandable as the attacking midfielder is likely to watch on from the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign if he doesn’t move on to pastures new in January.

Given that he has yet to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at Championship level, Thomas may find it beneficial to join a club in a lower division.

Having provided a respectable total of 15 direct goal contributions in League One, the former Coventry City man could attract the attention of teams in this division.

In order to revive his career, Thomas ought to be actively seeking an exit from Loftus Road following what has been a difficult spell at QPR.