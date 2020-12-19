Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Has to go’, ‘Was never the answer’ – These Birmingham City fans debate key figure after heavy defeat

Published

10 mins ago

on

Birmingham City fell to a third consecutive defeat this afternoon as they were comfortably beaten 4-1 by Middlesbrough at St. Andrew’s.

A Maxime Colin strike had given Blues the lead, but they failed to build on that, with Britt Assombalonga and George Saville ensuring the visitors had the half-time lead.

Things didn’t improve after the break, with Boro going on to get two more to record an emphatic victory.

That leaves Aitor Karanka’s side 17th in the Championship and just six points above the relegation zone ahead of the busy festive period.

Even at this early stage, that has got fans talking about whether the Spaniard is the right man for the job.

For some, it’s far too soon to make a judgement on the Spaniard, particularly as he is inherited a group of players who have struggled over the years.

However, others feel that he should be performing better. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


