‘Has to go’, ‘Was never the answer’ – These Birmingham City fans debate key figure after heavy defeat

Birmingham City fell to a third consecutive defeat this afternoon as they were comfortably beaten 4-1 by Middlesbrough at St. Andrew’s.

A Maxime Colin strike had given Blues the lead, but they failed to build on that, with Britt Assombalonga and George Saville ensuring the visitors had the half-time lead.

Things didn’t improve after the break, with Boro going on to get two more to record an emphatic victory.

That leaves Aitor Karanka’s side 17th in the Championship and just six points above the relegation zone ahead of the busy festive period.

Even at this early stage, that has got fans talking about whether the Spaniard is the right man for the job.

Birmingham City quiz: Can you name the club’s top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

1 of 13 Who was Blues' top scorer in the 2007/08 season when they were relegated from the Premier League? Olivier Kapo Mikael Forssell Seb Larsson Olivier Kapo

For some, it’s far too soon to make a judgement on the Spaniard, particularly as he is inherited a group of players who have struggled over the years.

However, others feel that he should be performing better. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Karanka was NEVER the answer #BCFC — Hollo (@SolihullBlues) December 19, 2020

Fed up with the whole Club now. Feels like the end of last season. Only difference is I think we have a proper manager. This result/performance is down to the players, not Karanka #BCFC #KRO — Gary J. Richards (@TheGJRichards) December 19, 2020

Karanka out, Dong out and the whole board out. #bcfc — janinesmithMC (@goatsinging156) December 19, 2020

I wouldn’t sack Karanka, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Dong got twitchy after this #bcfc — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) December 19, 2020

Problem is, Karanka will be the focus of fan frustration. And it's not fair on him at all. He's put a decent line-up today, and the players have let him down. Some of these players have let a few managers down now. Time for fans to aim their disgust toward the players #BCFC #KRO — Gary J. Richards (@TheGJRichards) December 19, 2020

Blues were grim today, but sacking Karanka isn’t the answer. Goes above him and you can see flickers of a good side if we let him stay. Big-scale changes needed in and around the club though. Player and board-level. #bcfc #kro — Jamie (@jamiebcfc7) December 19, 2020