“Has to go” – Steve Bruce’s future at West Brom: The verdict

Steve Bruce only arrived at West Brom midway through the last campaign but he has already come under some scrutiny at the Hawthorns and could soon be at risk of losing his job.

The manager arrived to take over at the Baggies in January at the beginning of this year, with the side struggling not only to win games but to score. Valerien Ismael was relieved of his duties and the former Newcastle man was brought in almost immediately to try and sort things out.

Results and performances picked up slightly but it was still not to the standard that many Albion fans might have liked. After a full summer transfer window of recruitment though, he has now been backed to bring the good times back to West Brom. However, despite adding talent like Jed Wallace and John Swift to the team, they have continued to struggle.

West Brom are in the bottom three – they’re 22nd in the division – and have won just once so far this campaign. After another loss to Preston, it now leaves the club two points behind Blackpool and safety too. It means that his job could already be at risk – but should the side sack Bruce or give him more time? Here’s our verdict…

Charlie Gregory

For me, Steve Bruce has proven he can be a very good manager at this level in the past and seems a good person but perhaps he is not cut out for this job.

Managing West Brom is not easy, especially when you consider the weight of expectation too, and right now with the way the side are it is really difficult to be in charge there. The blame doesn’t just fall at the feet of the club, Bruce has to shoulder some of the blame as well because of his decisions and some of his management.

Considering some of the players in the side, you could argue that the talent is there. Jed Wallace and John Swift respectively have flourished in the second tier previously for their old clubs Millwall and Reading and even beyond those new signings, Karlan Grant has regularly hit the back of the net in the past and Taylor Gardner-Hickman is an up and coming young name with plenty of potential.

It just isn’t gelling for the manager and club at all and it would probably suit all parties to have another refresh – but the Baggies will need to not rush into anything but take their time and pick a new boss carefully that can give them steady progress back towards the Premier League.

Carla Devine

For me Steve Bruce has to go as I do not see West Brom progressing under him and definitely not to the point they want to be at as a side pushing for the play-offs.

Although the Baggies have picked up some decent points against Norwich and Burnley, when you consider the last time they won a game was on the 20th august that isn’t acceptable. What’s more, that win was against fellow struggling side Hull City.

When you consider that Albion signed the likes of Jed Wallace and John Swift this summer, players we know are consistent performers at this level, the responsibility has to fall on Bruce’s shoulders.

With his side having now dropped into the relegation zone when the intentions were clearly play-offs this season, Bruce doesn’t look like the man to do the job with this group of players.

Declan Harte

It’s time to call it a day for the Bruce experiment at West Brom.

Frankly, it’s been time for quite a while with the 61-year old never inspiring confidence he could lead this club to a promotion challenge.

His ideas are out-dated and his tactics have been shown-up as far too limiting for this squad.

This is a side that should be competing right near the top of the Championship but instead finds itself in the relegation zone.

It is surprising a decision hasn’t been made yet, but it is surely coming given recent results.

The fans are unhappy, performances aren’t good enough and Bruce’s CV doesn’t indicate that this is a mere blip that he can overturn.

Ripping off the band-aid now and hiring a more up-to-date coach with progressive ideas of how to play football will be a much better use of this squad.