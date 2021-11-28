‘Has to go’, ‘Proved he’s not good enough’ – Many Swansea fans slam player’s performance following Reading defeat

Swansea City’s inconsistencies this season were further highlighted yesterday with a 3-2 defeat at home to Reading at the Liberty Stadium.

Russell Martin’s side took an early lead through the in-form Jamie Paterson but the Royals turned the match on its head in the first half thanks to Tom Dele-Bashiru and Andy Carroll.

Ryan Manning’s audacious strike early in the second half got the game back level but it was Danny Drinkwater who settled the contest for the visitors with the winning goal.

It will have disappointed Swansea’s fans that they were defeated on home soil and one player who didn’t impress was Rhys Williams, who was brought in on loan at the start of the season from Premier League side Liverpool.

A lot was expected of the young centre-back after the experienced he has gained with the Reds last season, but he’s found game-time hard to come by under Martin, making just three Championship appearances before being handed a start on Saturday.

And on the basis of his performance he may be back out of the side when Swansea play Middlesbrough next week – let’s see what fans were saying about how Williams played.

Rhys Williams has to go — swxn. (@Swxnsea) November 27, 2021

Yeah don’t think Rhys Williams is it — Lou🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@LouisRennie123) November 27, 2021

rhys williams poor excuse for a footballer like🤣 — jack jenkins🦢 (@scfcJenkins) November 27, 2021

Rhys Williams is awful send him back to Liverpool #swans — Dan (@DanJames16) November 27, 2021

Can see why Rhys Williams hasnt been picked after today's performance — Mark Williams (@sparkyjack84) November 27, 2021

Rhys Williams' last chance game proved he's not good enough, send back and free up a loan space — Tyler Richards🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TheRealTR19) November 27, 2021

Rhys Williams isn’t very good at footie — BADGER (@benharris_12) November 27, 2021

