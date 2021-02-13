‘Has to go’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans aim frustrations at key figure following defeat to Wycombe Wanderers

Huddersfield Town fell to a frustrating 3-2 defeat to relegation-threatened rivals Wycombe Wanderers at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

The Terriers took the lead on the day through Juninho Bacuna after 18 minutes. That lead was then doubled courtesy of Isaac Mbenza shortly before half-time.

But the Chairboys worked themselves back into the game, and were rewarded for their efforts, as Anis Mehmeti pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time.

Joe Jacobson then fired home from the penalty spot, before Josh Knight hit the winner with just three minutes remaining of the match.

The defeat for Huddersfield Town means that they’re now sat 18th in the Championship table, and are just five points clear of the relegation zone. More worryingly, Carlos Corberan’s side are without a win from their last eight matches in all competitions.

Plenty of Huddersfield Town supporters took to social media to aim their frustrations at Corberan after his recent defeat, with some calling for him to be dismissed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Sack Carlos and bring in Wagner immediately. I beg #htafc @htafc — cathal guckian (@GuckianCathal) February 13, 2021

Carlos out now!!!!! — Ben Wood (@Huddersfield24) February 13, 2021

Carlos Corberan needs to be gone by tomorrow morning — JakeUTT (@jake_utt) February 13, 2021

Yeah needs sacking ASAP Carlos #htafc — Richard Haydock (@richardhaydock1) February 13, 2021

Carlos not ready to be a manager. Needs to go. Hodgkinson never had money needs to go. Hoyle made biggest mistake of his time at town by selling to the wrong man. — Rich Quarm (@QuarmRich) February 13, 2021

Carlos has to go. — Ama let you know… (@amaletyouknow) February 13, 2021

Think Carlos goes doesn’t he? #htafc — Philip Beaumont (@PHILB100) February 13, 2021

Carlos pack your bags — Joseph Hobson (@JoeHobb0) February 13, 2021

#htafc had absolutely no idea today. Has Corberan lost the dressing room? This is a full on relegation fight. — Richard Iredale 🇪🇪 (@rickster_76) February 13, 2021