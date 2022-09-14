“Has to find a way” – Nathan Jones speaks out over Elijah Adebayo at Luton Town

Luton Town found a hero in Elijah Adebayo last season, with the forward hitting double digits as the Hatters soared and bagged themselves a play-off place.

This season though, it hasn’t gone as smoothly for the player or his team. The club are currently sat in 19th in the Championship standings and have also had to rely on other sources for goals.

That’s because the 24-year-old has yet to find the back of the net this campaign, even though he has featured in eight games so far for the club. Now, Nathan Jones has spoken to Luton Today and revealed he thinks the player will come through this patch in form and ‘will find a way’ to get back to the same levels he managed last season.

Adebayo was certainly an outstanding talent for Luton last year, bagging himself 16 goals in 38 starts for the side. That meant a record of 0.53 goals or assists per 90 – and for a player who only two years earlier had been with Walsall, it was an incredible achievement and proved that he has bags of talent.

However, the new season hasn’t got off to quite the same start for Adebayo and he has yet to bag a single goal. Boss Nathan Jones though is keeping the faith in one of his brightest young talents and continues to play him on a weekly basis. Now, the Hatters’ chief has revealed to Luton Today that he thinks the forward can get through this bad goalscoring patch and come out the other side as the same player.

Speaking about the forward, he said: “He’s had such a meteoric rise, remember with the greatest of respect he came from Walsall, we put him in earlier than we thought, he responded to that. Then last year he had probably three quarters of the season where he was excellent, then he was suffering from a bit of fatigue, so he has to find a way now where he gets back to the levels.

“That’s up to him as well, it’s not just us, he has to find those levels, but he works hard, he’s a great kid and he’s getting chances so it’ll come.

“Things will come, but strikers have to play their way through this, dry spells, or spells where they’re not as fluent as usual, but all good strikers come through.” The Verdict Elijah Adebayo is a talent, of that there is no doubt, but perhaps the pressure of his performances last season might be weighing on his shoulders. Nathan Jones and the Hatters’ fans know that the 24-year-old is well capable of producing the goods at this level and doing so on a regular basis to boot. The issue is that he hasn’t hit the back of the net in his opening eight fixtures and with the side slipping down the table, there is perhaps a worry he won’t fire them in again. He just needs that bit of confidence back in his play. Once he finds the first, the pressure will be off and he can play freely again without all the weight of a potential goal drought on his shoulders. Perhaps it could also come down to the form of Luton, who have struggled to get going so far. If the player doesn’t get chances, then he obviously won’t score, especially if his side are on the back foot. A win and a goal then would be the perfect combination for player and club at the weekend.