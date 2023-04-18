A list of the best EFL managers of all time produced by artificial intelligence chatbot Chat GPT has caused debate amongst supporters of plenty of clubs.

The AI bot has caught the headlines regularly since first being released back in November and it seems it's causing controversy in the EFL as well.

The best EFL managers of all time

The Lower Tiers asked Chat GPT to list the best EFL managers of all time and it turned out some interesting results.

It's no surprise to see Neil Warnock top of the list, having broken the record for the most EFL promotions, and he has flexed his managing muscles since returning to Huddersfield Town this term - breathing fresh life into their hopes of survival.

Fellow seasoned-campaigned Steve Bruce comes in at number two while former Watford, Fulham, and Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is next.

Leeds United cult hero Marcelo Bielsa is named at four with the experienced Tony Pulis at five, Mick McCarthy - fresh off his ill-fated Blackpool spell - at six, and ex-Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, and Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka at seven.

Fans are fuming about ChatGPT EFL list

The list has generated plenty of debate among supporters of a host of EFL clubs - with many fuming that their club heroes have been omitted.

Burnley fans cannot believe that Sean Dyche hasn't made the cut...

West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday supporters have questioned how Steve Bruce is on there..

Many Sheffield United fans feel that Chris Wilder has been robbed...

The Norwich City support feels the same about Daniel Farke...