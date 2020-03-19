‘Has to be Matty Cash’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to player debate

Nottingham Forest fans have a large amount of players make huge strides of improvement under the watchful eye of Sabri Lamouchi this season.

The Reds have had to deal with season after season of mid-table mediocrity under the likes of Mark Warburton, Aitor Karanka and Martin O’Neill – but this year is different.

Ahead of the final nine league games of the Championship campaign, Forest occupy fifth spot and sit five points clear of seventh, with a top-six finish looking increasingly likely.

Lamouchi has been a revelation since joining Forest, with the Frenchman quickly adapting to life in England and coping with the harsh demands of the Championship.

He is clearly a very talented coach, having seen the likes of Ben Watson and Matty Cash thrive this season.

Cash has taken to life at right-back like a duck to water, whilst Watson has started every one of Forest’s Championship matches this term, emerging as a key player.

Here, we take a look at who Forest fans think has been their most improved player this term, via the Nottingham Forest News page on Facebook…

Sharmake Sham’ak: Obviously its the notorious and unbelievable skipper Ben Watson who stood up in the central midfield role to aid forest to reach the highly lovable premier league which we haven’t graced for more than 20 years.

Dave Astbury: Has to be Cashy. Took on an unfamiliar role and has exceeded everyone’s, and probably his own, expectations. A smashing lad and a revelation.

Béla Balogh: Matty Cash. Best right back in the champo!

Chrissy Young: Matty Cash all the way.Amazing player.

Gail Summerlin: Has to be Matty Cash

Kabeer Hussain: No doubt it’s matty cash.

Ronnie Davis: Sow, when fit