“Has to be Leyton Orient” – Who is winning the League Two title? The verdict

With little more than two months remaining in the season, the League Two title is nearing its conclusion.

It is Leyton Orient who currently occupy top spot in the fourth-tier, with Carlisle United and Stevenage occupying the other two automatic promotion places.

Meanwhile, the four teams currently occupying the play-off spots, Northampton, Stockport, Salford and Mansfield will all have their eyes on promotion, as will the likes of Bradford and Sutton, who sit just outside the top seven.

But just who is likely to actually be lifting the League Two title when the regular season draws to a close on the 8th May?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here is a look at what they had to say.

Toby Wilding

It does feel hard to look past Leyton Orient at this moment in time.

Their 13 point lead over second placed Carlisle is a commanding one, and even if the Cumbrians, and others, may have games in hand, there are not enough points on offer for those sides to completely overhaul that deficit.

Indeed, it is also worth noting that there is no guarantee those teams will pick up maximum points in those games in hand, so you would much rather be in Orient’s position with points in the bag at this stage.

Having now picked up four wins from their last six, they look to have overcome their recent dip in form, and therefore look like they should be able to pick up the results they need to get over the line here.

With that in mind, it does feel as though it should be Orient lifting the main trophy in League Two come May.

Adam Jones

Leyton Orient may have a decent lead at the top because of the fact they’ve played more matches – but getting points on the board is far more important than having games in hand.

Judging from Stevenage’s recent form, they aren’t exactly in a good position to secure nine points from a possible nine and close the gap to 66 points.

And even then, Orient would have a cushion over them so it’s difficult to pick anyone else but the league leaders at this point as favourites to win the title.

Remaining solid at the back for much of the season, that has given them a base to build a big gap between themselves and Northampton Town who are currently in fourth place.

They may not have the best attacking record in the division – but they don’t need to if they can keep defending well and they have recorded a respectable 45 goals in 34 league games anyway.

With Richie Wellens having promotion-winning experience under his belt as a manager as well, things are looking up for the O’s.

Billy Mulley

It has to be Leyton Orient at this stage.

I have been impressed with Carlisle United this season and the way they play football and I could see them challenging, but ultimately, I think that the O’s have been through their difficult patch and will go on and win the title.

Until yesterday, I had a sneaky feeling that Stockport County would be in with a shout of emerging from nowhere, however, I still think they’ve got a good chance of achieving promotion.

Stevenage’s recent drop-off has been rather unexpected and whilst I still think they will win promotion, I cannot see them challenging Leyton Orient’s authority.

Northampton Town have been steady enough and are also in with a good chance of promotion, but like Stevenage, battling for top spot is surely too much of an ask.