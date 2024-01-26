Highlights Charlton Athletic have parted ways with manager Michael Appleton after a poor run of form. They are now searching for their third permanent manager this season.

Carlton Palmer suggests that Gary Rowett or Nathan Jones would be good options for Charlton to target as their next manager, in order to fight for promotion.

Charlton are currently 16th in the League One table, four points clear of the relegation zone. The next manager will need to turn things around quickly to avoid being relegated to League Two.

Charlton Athletic are searching for their third permanent manager of the campaign following the decision to part ways with Michael Appleton on Wednesday evening.

The London club were aiming to fight for promotion under Appleton following his appointment in September.

However, a poor run of form in recent weeks has seen the Addicks fall well behind their rivals in the League One table.

Charlton have lost their last three league games in a row, and are winless in their last 10 fixtures in the third tier.

The gap to the play-off places is now 19 points after the opening 28 games of the campaign.

Carlton Palmer has claimed there is no shortage of options for the Charlton hierarchy.

He believes that they should target the appointment of either Gary Rowett or Nathan Jones if they are to fight for promotion in the future.

“Charlton with five defeats and one draw in the last six games and currently lying in 16th position in League One on 30 points, 19 points adrift of a play-off place have parted company with Michael Appleton,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Charlton are now looking for their seventh manager in just over three years.

“There are currently a host of managers/coaches who are out of work and available.

“It is clear the owners are ambitious and want immediate success.

“But whoever they appoint has to be given the tools to do the job and given time.

“Nathan Jones, Nigel Pearson, Michael Duff, Gareth Ainsworth, Gary Rowett, John Eustace are all available and all have the credentials to be successful at Charlton.

“I think Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones in my opinion might be a good fit for Charlton as their next manager going forward.”

Charlton lost 3-2 to Northampton Town on Wednesday evening, leading to the decision to part ways with Appleton.

A 98th minute winner from Louis George Apperere sealed all three points for Northampton.

The Addicks had twice come from behind to level the scores at home, but went down to 10-men in the closing stages when Tayo Edun was sent off.

Charlton Athletic league position

League One table (as it stands 25/01/2024) Team P GD Pts 9 Northampton Town 27 -1 40 10 Leyton Orient 27 -2 38 11 Wigan Athletic 28 7 34 12 Lincoln City 28 0 34 13 Bristol Rovers 27 -2 34 14 Cambridge United 26 -10 31 15 Burton Albion 28 -13 30 16 Charlton Athletic 28 -2 30

Charlton are now just four points clear of the relegation zone, with 18 games remaining in the season.

The next manager will be keen to turn things around and avoid suffering the drop into League Two.

Next up for the London side is a trip to face Blackpool on 27 January.

Charlton’s season has been a disaster

There was a lot of optimism going into this season that Charlton could compete in the top half of the League One table.

Dean Holden had done a good job at the end of the previous term, and a busy summer saw some promising arrivals join the club.

However, it has really gone from bad to worse in a lot of ways since the campaign got underway in August.

The new manager will have to get results quickly, as Charlton are playing their way into a relegation battle at the moment.