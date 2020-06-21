Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Has to be dropped’, ‘Calamity’ – These Leeds United fans slam defender for role in Cardiff City defeat

Published

2 mins ago

on

Leeds United missed the chance to go back to the top of the Championship after they were beaten 2-0 at Cardiff City this afternoon.

After dealing with a fast start from the hosts, Marcelo Bielsa’s side began to take control but an error from Kalvin Phillips led to Junior Hoilett giving the Bluebirds the lead.

And, despite continuing to dominate possession, Cardiff would double their lead in the second half when a loose ball from Liam Cooper was intercepted and Robert Glatzel emphatically finished to put the game beyond the Yorkshire outfit.

That summed up what was a difficult afternoon at times for the Leeds skipper and he will know that his mistake came at a crucial period in the game.

Whilst there were many players below par, Cooper came in for criticism from some Leeds fans because of his role in the goal as well as his overall performance. Here we look at some of the comments…


