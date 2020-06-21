‘Has to be dropped’, ‘Calamity’ – These Leeds United fans slam defender for role in Cardiff City defeat

Leeds United missed the chance to go back to the top of the Championship after they were beaten 2-0 at Cardiff City this afternoon.

After dealing with a fast start from the hosts, Marcelo Bielsa’s side began to take control but an error from Kalvin Phillips led to Junior Hoilett giving the Bluebirds the lead.

And, despite continuing to dominate possession, Cardiff would double their lead in the second half when a loose ball from Liam Cooper was intercepted and Robert Glatzel emphatically finished to put the game beyond the Yorkshire outfit.

That summed up what was a difficult afternoon at times for the Leeds skipper and he will know that his mistake came at a crucial period in the game.

1 of 8 What is Elland Road's current capacity? 37,690 37,790 37,890 37,990

Whilst there were many players below par, Cooper came in for criticism from some Leeds fans because of his role in the goal as well as his overall performance. Here we look at some of the comments…

Imagine Cooper in the premier league?!? Lol #lufc — Johnny F (@JF_LUFCmod) June 21, 2020

Calamity Cooper back to his best #lufc — bri0142 (@bri0142) June 21, 2020

Swear 90% of the Leeds games I watch Liam Cooper makes a mistake. #lufc — Sam (@samcharnock94) June 21, 2020

Well done Cooper, played quality today mate👍#LUFC — Sam Botts (@BottsSam) June 21, 2020

People thinking Cooper can be a premier league player next season are proper funny #LUFC — Post Mix Lemonade (@MMMMMNoodleSoup) June 21, 2020

Cooper HAS to be dropped immediately, to blame for both goals today.#lufc #ALAW — Craig Trapps (@Trappsradio) June 21, 2020

has cooper been isolating without a football in his house #lufc — Ashley Griffin (@AshleyGriffin8) June 21, 2020