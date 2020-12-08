‘Has to be’, ‘Any help?’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans confused by one aspect of Tony Pulis selection

Sheffield Wednesday take on Huddersfield Town tonight at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Tony Pulis looking for his first victory as Owls boss.

Tonight, the Wednesday boss has opted for just a single change following Saturday’s defeat at Norwich City.

That comes in the form of Massimo Luongo, who returns to the side following suspension. Joost van Aken is the man to drop out of the XI and onto the bench.

Joe Wildsmith continues in goal, with Pulis opting for what looks like a five-man defence.

Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees and Julian Borner would be at centre-back, with Adam Reach and Moses Odubajo as wing-backs.

Callum Paterson, Luongo and skipper, Barry Bannan could make up a midfield three, with Kadeem Harris and Josh Windass in attack.

Whilst the bulk of Wednesday fans are happy with the selection, they are confused over the system Pulis has opted for.

We dive into that confusion here…

