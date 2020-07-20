‘Has to be addressed’ – Pundit issues early summer warning for Leeds United

Quoted by Football Insider, former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has stressed that the Whites need to add a defender in the summer transfer window, even if they manage to keep Ben White at the club.

It’s been a weekend a decade and a half in the making for the Whites with them finally sealing their return to the Premier League and winning the title, all before beating Derby County 3-1 at Pride Park on Sunday afternoon.

Do you know the colour of these 40 EFL clubs’ home shirts?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE COLOUR OF BRENTFORD'S HOME SHIRT? Black White Red Red & White stripes

Indeed, there has been great scenes to consume around the club and the city, and now the hard work must begin to ensure they are re-established in the Premier League.

For Mills, then, that must involve the recruitment of a new defender as Ben White could well leave the club and, even if he stays, Mills thinks that that area needs adding to.

He told Football Insider:

“Ben White has been sensational this season, but he’s not a Leeds player.

“If Brighton want him back, or if Brighton want to sell him to someone else, that might be a bit of an issue.

“That would leave a large gap and a big void to fill. That has to be addressed.

“I also think they need another centre-half even if Ben White stays as cover for him and Liam Cooper. They look a little bit weaker in that area, once you lose one of those players.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Mills here.

Liam Cooper and Ben White have been a top partnership this season but Leeds need to keep that together and add to it in terms of competition if they can this summer.

They’ll surely have a good idea of who they want to sign, though, and it just remains to be seen what deals they can do.