‘Has to be addressed’ – Pundit issues early summer warning for Leeds United
Quoted by Football Insider, former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has stressed that the Whites need to add a defender in the summer transfer window, even if they manage to keep Ben White at the club.
It’s been a weekend a decade and a half in the making for the Whites with them finally sealing their return to the Premier League and winning the title, all before beating Derby County 3-1 at Pride Park on Sunday afternoon.
Indeed, there has been great scenes to consume around the club and the city, and now the hard work must begin to ensure they are re-established in the Premier League.
For Mills, then, that must involve the recruitment of a new defender as Ben White could well leave the club and, even if he stays, Mills thinks that that area needs adding to.
He told Football Insider:
“Ben White has been sensational this season, but he’s not a Leeds player.
“If Brighton want him back, or if Brighton want to sell him to someone else, that might be a bit of an issue.
“That would leave a large gap and a big void to fill. That has to be addressed.
“I also think they need another centre-half even if Ben White stays as cover for him and Liam Cooper. They look a little bit weaker in that area, once you lose one of those players.”
The Verdict
It’s hard to disagree with Mills here.
Liam Cooper and Ben White have been a top partnership this season but Leeds need to keep that together and add to it in terms of competition if they can this summer.
They’ll surely have a good idea of who they want to sign, though, and it just remains to be seen what deals they can do.