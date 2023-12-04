Highlights Leeds United and Leicester City are interested in signing 21-year-old Sunderland player Trai Hume in the January transfer window.

Hume recently signed a new contract with Sunderland and any club interested in signing him will have to pay a significant fee.

While Hume could be a good signing for Leeds in the future, it may not be a priority for them in the current season given their existing options at right-back. However, Leeds should prioritise signing a new full-back in the upcoming windows.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland player Trai Hume is a wanted man as the January transfer window looms.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk, who claim that the 21-year-old is on Leeds United's radar as the winter window approaches.

The Whites are said to be casting eyes on the Northern Irish international, presumably with the intention of making a potential move.

Daniel Farke's side are not the only club interested in Hume, though, with fellow promotion contenders Leicester City also keen, along with Premier League Burnley.

Trai Hume's career in numbers so far according to Transfermarkt Club Played Goals Assists Linfield 28 3 2 Ballymena 34 5 5 Sunderland* 56 3 3 *Stats correct as of 03/12/23

Any club that does sign Hume will likely have to pay Sunderland a very healthy fee in order to sign him, it must be said, with Hume having only recently put pen to paper on a new contract with the Black Cats.

The 21-year-old is contracted at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2027, with Sunderland also holding an option to extend that by a further year.

Would Trai Hume be a good signing for Leeds?

The above report raises many questions, one of which is, would Trai Hume actually be a good signing for Leeds? And, where would he fit in Daniel Farke's side?

To answer that, below, some of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on the reports.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Whilst this could be a good signing for the future, it would appear to be one that makes little sense for Leeds United right now.

Luke Ayling is not getting any younger, so it is certainly wise to plan for life after the 32-year-old. However, he is still contributing for now and Leeds have plenty of options in the position.

Young Archie Gray, although naturally a midfielder, has been doing well at right-back recently, for example, and is just one player who can do a job there.

Related Previous Leeds United managerial claim made involving Nottingham Forest figure Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper had been on the radar of Leeds United this summer.

Then, you consider the club have Djed Spence on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, too, a player that previously excelled in the Championship.

Mid-season, in January, I'm just not sure if this is a move that should be a priority for Leeds.

However, as mentioned, it could be one to look at for the future, next summer, for example.

Alfie Burns

The one area of Leeds' squad that needs work is the full-back positions.

Luke Ayling is out of the picture at Elland Road, with Archie Gray - a midfielder by trade - getting the nod ahead of him at right-back. Djed Spence is coming back into the picture, but he's only on loan at the club.

Junior Firpo can't get himself fit at left-back, with Sam Byram currently Farke's go-to option in that position - the 30-year-old has been a brilliant signing this season, it's got to be said, yet he's on terms only until the end of the season and his injury record remains a worry.

Leeds also have Jamie Shackleton, but he, like Ayling, Byram and Spence, isn't contracted to be with the club beyond the summer of 2024.

A new full-back, then, has to be a priority for Leeds in the next couple of windows.

Hume is someone that catches the eye as well. He's playing regularly in a vibrant Sunderland side who, for the best part of a year now, have been the envy of a lot of clubs in the Championship.

The Northern Ireland international is young at 21 with plenty of time on his side to develop, whilst his versatility in playing both right-back and left-back will appeal to Leeds - similar to Byram.

January might not be the best month to do the deal as the price will go up as Leeds and Sunderland tussle for promotion, whilst Farke does have options at full-back in his squad. Yet, if Leeds want to get ahead of the curve in 2024, Hume might be someone they make a real play to get.