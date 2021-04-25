Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Has to be a joke’, ‘Surely not’ – These fans react to claims Watford will swoop for 18-goal attacker

Watford secured promotion to the Premier League yesterday thanks to a 1-0 victory over Millwall.

Whilst the next few days and weeks will bring more celebrations, key figures at Vicarage Road will be working on bringing in new players to help the squad.

And, in a very surprising transfer rumour, reporter Sam Elliott claimed that AFC Wimbledon’s Joe Pigott will be the Hornets first signing.

The 27-year-old has been superb in League One this season, scoring 18 goals, and with his contract up in the summer, he will be available on a free transfer.

Even with the low-risk nature of a free, it’s fair to say that this is a potential deal that has shocked fans, as Watford would surely want more proven performers to make an impact in the top-flight. Plus, given his age, Pigott isn’t a signing for the future.

