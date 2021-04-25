‘Has to be a joke’, ‘Surely not’ – These fans react to claims Watford will swoop for 18-goal attacker

Watford secured promotion to the Premier League yesterday thanks to a 1-0 victory over Millwall.

Whilst the next few days and weeks will bring more celebrations, key figures at Vicarage Road will be working on bringing in new players to help the squad.

And, in a very surprising transfer rumour, reporter Sam Elliott claimed that AFC Wimbledon’s Joe Pigott will be the Hornets first signing.

Hearing Watford’s first signing back in the Premier League this summer is likely to be striker Joe Pigott The Wimbledon free agent would earn six times his current wage at Vicarage Road — Sam Elliott (@Sam_Elliott_) April 24, 2021

The 27-year-old has been superb in League One this season, scoring 18 goals, and with his contract up in the summer, he will be available on a free transfer.

Even with the low-risk nature of a free, it’s fair to say that this is a potential deal that has shocked fans, as Watford would surely want more proven performers to make an impact in the top-flight. Plus, given his age, Pigott isn’t a signing for the future.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

this has to be a joke🤣 — 🇸🇪🇧🇷🇸🇳 (@BR07WFC) April 24, 2021

This is the maddest thing to *potentially* happen this weekend. In a weekend we got promoted https://t.co/9FNhbgH2LT — • (@louorns) April 25, 2021

Please say you are joking https://t.co/EXCvuryGn4 — . (@WFCJack1) April 24, 2021

What to make of this. Real or fake…good signing or not…25 goal contributions in all competitions….SOMEONE PINCH ME WE ARE PROMOTED AND I DONT KNOW HOW TO THINK ANYMORE https://t.co/BZKgmnzgyv — WFCAdam🐝🐝🐝 (@WatfordOpinions) April 24, 2021