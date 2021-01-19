Has there been any updates in Tyler Roberts’ situation at Leeds United amid previous Derby, Sheffield Wednesday links?

Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday are fighting for their Championship status this season and, for both, the January transfer window is going to be massive.

Reports earlier in the window from Football Insider confirmed that both were interested in signing Tyler Roberts from Leeds United.

Roberts, 21, has struggled for opportunities in the Premier League on the back of the Whites’ promotion, starting only two league fixtures over the course of the season.

It was suggested that both Derby and Sheffield Wednesday were interested in doing a deal for Roberts and teasing him out of Elland Road.

However, there’s been little movement since the opening stages of the window.

Marcelo Bielsa (as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post) detailed his verdict on the Welsh international, seemingly shutting the door on any move at this stage: “Tyler has always been in my plans.

“I value him in the football point of view and also in the human aspect and he has an important role inside our team. It is true that he is having difficulties to manage to be able to have continuity but for me he is player who is full of resources and who is very important for us.

“When Tyler has been available he has always been part of the 18 man squad. I don’t ignore that there is a 20 man squad now but I say 18 because it reiterates his importance.”

Roberts missed Leeds’ trip to Tottenham and FA Cup clash with Crawley Town for unknown reasons, but was back in the fold at the weekend as Bielsa’s side lost to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Neal Maupay’s 17th minute goal was the difference, but Roberts injected quality into Leeds’ play after Bielsa turned to him as his first change.

That underlined the faith Bielsa has in the 21-year-old to still be a hit at Leeds and, given the club’s thin squad, it’s hard to imagine the head coach’s stance on Roberts’ future has changed.

If you look at how quiet things have gone, Derby and Sheffield Wednesday might have to start looking at alternatives to spearhead their fight for survival.

