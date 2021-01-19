Has there been any updates in Famara Diedhiou’s situation at Bristol City amid previous Middlesbrough links?

The January transfer window is in full flow but for some clubs things are only just getting started.

Middlesbrough are a club who are hoping to enjoy a successful month in the market as they look to kick on in their push to secure a play-off spot in the Championship this term.

But so far things have not exactly gone to plan.

One player who the club were heavily linked with is Famara Diedhiou.

Reports from Bristol Live have claimed that the Teessiders are looking at the Bristol City man as an option to strengthen their attacking options.

The 28-year-old is due to be out of contract at the end of the season and things looked like they were all-but set for him to stay at Ashton Gate with the striker revealing in November that a new deal was close to being signed.

But since then things have all gone a little bit quiet.

Diedhiou is now able to discuss terms with clubs outside of England with regards to signing a pre-contract agreement, but while interest from overseas is yet to materialise it means that Bristol City are in a nervy position.

January represents their last opportunity to recoup a transfer fee for the 28-year-old and so they’ll certainly be anxious to find out once and for all what his plans for the future are.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock appears to have poured cold water on a move to the Riverside Stadium, but while Dean Holden is aware of the precarious situation that they are in with regards to the striker’s future, it seems that he’s hopeful with the news that Diedhiou is still in talks over a new deal.

It’s anyone’s guess what the future will hold for the frontman, but what we do know is that it’s going to be an interesting couple of weeks at Ashton Gate as they look for a decision on his future.