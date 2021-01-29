Has there been any further updates in Watford’s pursuit of Matej Vydra?

The final weekend of the January weekend is almost upon us and things are likely to a bit crazy as Monday’s deadline approaches.

Watford have been shrewd in the window so far, snapping up two free agents in winger Philip Zinckernagel and goalkeeper Rob Elliot, but they may not be done just yet.

One man that has been linked with a move to the Hornets is Burnley striker Matej Vydra, who isn’t particularly high on the pecking order at Turf Moor.

Last weekend, the Watford Observer reported that the Championship club were keen to land Vydra – who is no stranger to Vicarage Road and has an excellent record in the second tier – and that discussions had been held with the Clarets over a move.

It is understood, however, that Burnley are reluctant to let him leave as manager Sean Dyche sees him as a useful backup.

The report claims, however, that they’re willing to listen to offers but want to have a replacement lined up before he is allowed to leave.

It is thought that the clubs differ on the type of deal that could be agreed, with the Clarets hoping to sell him and Watford keen on a loan, which looks another obstacle.

There haven’t been any updates concerning Watford’s interest since Saturday’s report but there has been noise about a potential move elsewhere.

Bournemouth have been touted as a potential suitor, with a swap deal that would see Josh King go the other way having been discussed.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon, though he indicates it hasn’t progressed beyond just a conversation at this point.

It seems a move for the Hornets target is not out of reach in the last few days of the window but that it may hinge on what else goes on at Turf Moor, and whether a replacement is found.