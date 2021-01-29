Has there been any further updates in Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Famara Diedhiou?

The January transfer window is approaching the business end and that means that things are getting very exciting.

Clubs in the Championship are hopeful of pulling off some major deals in the closing days of the transfer window, with Middlesbrough being among those linked with a handful of players.

One of the targets in questions is Famara Diedhiou.

The Teessiders have been heavily linked with a move for the Bristol City striker as they look to bolster their attacking line this month.

Diedhiou is out of contract in the summer meaning that he’s free to discuss terms with clubs outside of England with regards to signing a pre-contract agreement.

However reports have suggested that Middlesbrough could make a move this month.

Neil Warnock spoke out about the interest earlier this month and played down the prospect of making a move for the Robins’ man, however with the addition of a striker yet to be completed it remains to be seen whether they’ll revisit their interest.

That said, it’s not inevitable that he will be on the move.

Diedhiou continues to be a first team regular under Dean Holden at Ashton Gate and it’s even been suggested that the club are still working incredibly hard to try and tie the frontman down to a new deal.

It remains to be seen whether that contract will be signed though, with Sky Sports claiming that Egyptian side Pyramid FC are interested in a move.

However with just a few days left of the transfer window it’s likely that Diedhiou will continue to be a key talking point as both Middlesbrough and Bristol City look to ensure that their squads are as strong as possible for the second half of the season.