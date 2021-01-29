Has there been any further updates in Luton Town’s pursuit of Scott Twine?

The deadline for the winter transfer window is fast approaching, with Monday the cut-off point for EFL clubs.

It’s been a relatively quiet month for Luton Town, with the arrival of Kal Naismith the only signing so far, but Swindon Town’s Scott Twine appears someone that they could bring in before the window slams shut.

After impressing on loan at Newport County through the first half of the season, Twine was recalled by the Robins at the start of the month but it appears his time with the Wiltshire club could be short as potential suitors are queuing up.

The Hatters are one of five Championship clubs linked with the 21-year-old, alongside Bournemouth, Brentford, QPR, and Reading.

The versatile attacker grabbed seven goals and five assists while on loan with Newport and since returning to Swindon has scored once and provided two assists in his first four games.

Collins? Berry? – Can you name which Luton Town player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored a hattrick in the 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Norwich City? Pelly Ruddock Danny Hylton Harry Cornick James Collins

On the 20th of January, Hatters boss Nathan Jones confirmed that the Robins player was someone of interest to the club but remained tight-lipped about whether they would move for him this month.

Earlier this week, Luton took action in the race for Twine as, according to journalist Alan Nixon, they made Swindon an offer for him.

It is understood that was not accepted but that the Championship club’s interest was unlikely to go away.

The 21-year-old is out of contract in the summer, meaning the Robins may well be open to cashing in on him if the right offer is made.

Nixon provided the latest update on the situation on Wednesday, revealing that Swindon had not yet received an offer that interested them for Twine.

That means that, should the Hatters still hold a significant interest in signing him this month, they now have just three days to complete a deal.