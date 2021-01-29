Has there been any further updates in Fulham’s reported pursuit of Siriki Dembele?

Siriki Dembele is a man in-demand this month, with a host of clubs from England and Scotland tracking the diminutive Peterborough United attacker.

Dembele handed in a transfer request earlier in January, a ploy which Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony laughed off as being agent-driven, with the winger/striker still committed to the club by contract until the summer of 2022.

It came at a time where a number of different clubs were being linked, with Newcastle United, Scottish duo Celtic and Rangers and Nottingham Forest all name-dropped by different reports – the latter even tried to swap Tyler Walker in the summer for Dembele but were turned down, according to Barry Fry.

Fulham are the latest name to be linked with the 24-year-old, who has scored five times and assisted seven goals (transfermarkt) in League One this season.

Are the Cottagers likely to move for the League One man with a few days remaining of the window though?

Simply put, no they won’t.

That’s the words of Posh Director of Football Fry, who was in discussions with Fulham chief scout Brian Talbot as he attended Peterborough’s 1-0 win over Ipswich to specifically watch Dembele.

The ultimate 2021 Peterborough United quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 When were Peterborough founded? 1914 1924 1934 1944

Fry detailed his text conversation with Talbot post-match, telling the Peterborough Telegraph: “Fulham have watched Siriki five times. Brian was at the game on Saturday and he sent me a message after the game to say they wouldn’t be making an offer during the current transfer window.

“That’s not to say they won’t be back in the summer when clubs’ finances are clearer.

“There is no money about right now and certainly not enough for us to part with Siriki.

“It’s getting too late in the window now anyway. We wouldn’t have time to get a replacement.” Peterborough fans can rest easy until the summer now as it seems pretty clear that they will not be letting Dembele go, but they will be resigned to losing him before the 2021/22 season starts as he will only have a year left on his contract and it doesn’t look like he wants to stick around at London Road.